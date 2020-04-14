Creative Ideas to Keep Kids Engaged

Avoid Harsh Sunlight: Avoid harsh sunlight at all costs. Buy the right UV protected sun glasses for yourself as well as your child and never step out with your child in the sun without UV+ shades. Make him/her wear a hat to up your ante.

Many working parents have been left scratching their heads trying to figure out how to engage their kids in a meaningful activities amidst the lockdown.

“Being a parent and trying to balance this with work myself, I am constantly thinking of ways in which I can involve my young daughter in activities of her liking. As I work for a leading paints and coatings company, it wouldn’t come as a surprise the activities include my passion for paint. I found engaging children in art-based projects is a good way for parents to bond and establish parent-child connections while having fun,” Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India told IANSlife.

He shares a few creative decor ideas to have some fun with your kids while working from home.

Colour blocking

Colour blocking is a fun and easy way to get started on a paint project with your child. Recommend keeping it simple by isolating a portion of your wall for this. For instance, divide a shared bedroom for your kids into half and with their participation, paint each half of the wall a different colour. Using bright, contrasting shades such as yellow and pink for this creates a cheerful and vibrant environment for the kids.

A scribbling corner

Let the little artist in your child come alive by getting them to incorporate free-hand illustrations on the walls. Start by painting the wall in a statement colour, such as a lime green shade, and then let your child work his magic with chalks. Here, opting for a washable paint is your go-to option which ensures that the budding artist can change his/her illustration as per their mood.

Give your child their own office

This activity is fun. Try painting shelves or any small furniture in a bright shade to bring a space to life. This is an easy way to add accent colours throughout the space and make a space look like an artistic office. This is a subtle way to make children understand the work from home concept.

