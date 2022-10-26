CreatorCart Released First Public Beta To Give Brands And Creators A New Revenue Channel

Available on Shopify, new social selling tool delivers authenticity, connection, and a faster sale

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CreatorCart , a creator-focused social commerce solution extends the engagement between brands and customers through SMS marketing, announced it is now available for public beta use by brands, influencers, and creators. The private beta version of CreatorCart has already helped reveal the purchasing power of personal brands of all sizes within the creator economy. Current beta users receive never-before-seen insights, the opportunity to segment and further engage their core followers, and build lasting relationships from social media. With CreatorCart, brands experience 10x more purchases, less abandoned carts and effective long term influencer partnerships.

This comes on the heels of a shift occurring within the creator economy and with influencer marketing. Brands and influencers are looking for a sustainable way to sell and engage their followers without being tied to one social platform and customers are searching for authenticity and connection with their favorite content creators.

CreatorCart equips brands and content creators with the ability to engage their followers 1 to 1 and build real authentic connections through direct SMS conversations. Influencers and content creators can sell directly to a social follower and monitor their analytics to provide brands with real-time data about products and SKUs.

CreatorCart empowers influencers and content creators with the social commerce solution they need to effectively sell, track, and build loyal customers using SMS while showcasing their value and brand impact.

CreatorCart helps brands to increase the conversion from influencer marketing and create a new viable sales channel.

“CreatorCart is enabling a digital sales force by creating a new revenue stream for brands and content creators,” said Ryan Mulcock, Co-founder and CEO of CreatorCart. “We have increased the conversion of clicks on social links and provided a clearer attribution of sales to both partners in an influencer campaign. We are extending the life of a social media post or campaign and showcasing the true ROI by taking customers into a 1:1 engagement via SMS marketing. This is truly Avon 2.0, and social selling has never been more powerful.”

According to G2 , SMS marketing has a 98% open rate and is one of the fastest ways to connect with a customer with 85% of customers preferring it over voicemail or email. As smartphone usage continues to rise, and the fight for attention continues via social media channels, CreatorCart offers an agnostic influencer-driven solution for brands, influencers, and creators looking to protect and enhance their customer relationships and sales beyond a social post.

“We are redefining what long-term social media engagement looks like by using something we’re all already familiar with, SMS,” said Co-founder Tobias Lindvall. “We’ve already seen how brands can leverage this 1:1 approach with examples such as resources to followers on National Coming Out Day or giving customers background on a product they’re inquiring about. SMS isn’t going away, and we’re excited to show the industry an efficient and strategic way to leverage it that benefits all parties involved.”

CreatorCart is supported by investors and advisors across technology, marketing, retail, fashion, and the advertising industry.

CreatorCart is available on Shopify . For more information, visit creatorcart.com and follow us on social media @creatorcarthq.

About CreatorCart

Co-founders Ryan Mulcock and Tobias Lindvall developed CreatorCart™ to give influencers and brands more control of their social commerce. CreatorCart is an efficient social commerce solution for customers who want to purchase and engage with their favorite influencers and creators via SMS marketing, and a solution to showcase the clear attribution of a brand partnership with real-time conversion data. Mulcock and Lindvall have both worked in the television and events industry and are fluent in influencer programs by brands such as HBO, Unilever, Rebecca Minkoff, LG, L’Oreal, Amex and events at Austin City Limits, Art Basel, NYC Marathon, Coachella, and more. The company is currently looking for strategic investors and partners.

