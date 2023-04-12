CreatorIQ Joins Instagram Creator Marketplace As Launch API Partner

Integration allows brands to communicate and nurture relationships with creator partners more directly and efficiently on the platform they use most.

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CreatorIQ, the end-to-end creator marketing platform powering efforts for over 1,000 brands and agencies, announced that Instagram has selected it as an inaugural partner for the social network’s newly launched creator marketplace API program.

With this integration, brands using CreatorIQ to manage and measure creator-led marketing campaigns can now send messages to their creator partners from their CreatorIQ platform directly into Instagram’s creator marketplace. As a result, brands can now reach creators where they live on Instagram through a dedicated channel connected to CreatorIQ without the need to switch platforms.

Creators will receive messages from their brand partners through a priority inbox dedicated solely to brand communications within their creator marketplace dashboard. The result gives creators the ability to more easily manage their interactions with both followers and brands to better communicate and nurture business partnerships.

“Our focus as a company has always been to bring creators and brands closer together, putting the creator at the center of the ecosystem,” said Tim Sovay, Chief Business Development and Partnerships Officer at CreatorIQ. “Instagram’s creator marketplace API integration is a game-changing innovation that elevates brand-creator communications to a new level and highlights Instagram’s ongoing leadership in this area. CreatorIQ is honored by Instagram’s endorsement of our platform and is proud to be a launch partner of this important effort.”

According to CreatorIQ, Instagram remains the largest social platform that creators rely on to engage with followers and work with brands. The vast majority of creator-led campaigns managed by the CreatorIQ platform involved Instagram, at 89%. That’s more than double the next largest platform.

“Creators need the ability to interact with both followers and brands seamlessly and efficiently in order to grow their business,” said Lucy Baker, Product Director at Instagram. “Giving Instagram creators access to the thousands of brands that use CreatorIQ to manage their creator marketing efforts provides a seamless experience so they can better share ideas, grow their trade, and foster long-term business partnerships.”

CreatorIQ is rolling out its Instagram creator marketplace API integration with select pilot customers and will expand access to all CreatorIQ customers over the coming months.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the most trusted software to unify and power advanced influencer marketing for the world’s most innovative enterprises. Its Intelligence Cloud facilitates data science-enabled creator discovery, streamlines workflow, ensures brand safety, and drives meaningful measurement. AB InBev, Airbnb, Calvin Klein, CVS, Disney, H&M, Sephora, and Unilever are just some of the brands that utilize CreatorIQ’s platform to drive real business results across their influencer marketing ecosystems. Founded in 2014, CreatorIQ is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in San Francisco, Denver, Austin, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, New York City, London, Auckland, and Kharkiv (UA). For more information, visit CreatorIQ.com.

Media Contact

Mike Gasbara, CreatorIQ, 1 5182278100, mike@fabricmedia.net

SOURCE CreatorIQ