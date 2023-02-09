CreatorIQ Reveals The CPG Opportunity On TikTok In New Report

Guide To TikTok Influencer Marketing For CPG Brands Details Best Practices, Key Outcomes For Brands To Follow To Find Success

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Research shows that as many as 60% of consumers on social media follow CPG brands that interest them. Going into 2023, there’s no bigger social network than TikTok, and no greater opportunity for brands to reach audiences on TikTok than through creator-led campaigns. So CreatorIQ has leveraged its first-party TikTok integration to give brands access to exclusive insights on TikTok creators and their content in the newly released Guide To TikTok Influencer Marketing for CPG Brands report. This report includes details on audience demographic data, trends in follower count growth, and top-performing videos, and much more.

“As CPG brands look to advance their TikTok marketing strategies, we expect the platform to play an increasingly central role in the creator economy,” said Conor Begley, Chief Strategy Officer at CreatorIQ. “By tapping into real-world conversations, taking an informed approach to choosing partners, granting these partners creative freedom, and leveraging UGC content, CPG brands can scale their TikTok marketing programs to drive unmatched ROI.”

But the key to success is using TikTok effectively. For instance, millennials have an average attention span of just twelve seconds. So it’s critical to immediately capture viewers’ interest. Deferring to creators who know their followers better than anyone is a smart strategy.

The Guide To TikTok Influencer Marketing for CPG Brands dives into granular details on exactly how CPG brands can use creators and TikTok to fast-track their growth. Among the best practices discussed are:

1. Set clear, measurable objectives for campaigns, and select creators who will help you achieve your goals.

2. Generate content that immediately engages audiences by choosing creators who understand your target consumers, allowing you to riff on organic trends.

3. Ensure that content feels authentic by granting creators artistic freedom, while still clearly communicating campaign guidelines.

4. Monitor KPIs at both the campaign and content level in order to identify areas of opportunity.

Done correctly, creator-led marketing on TikTok enables brands to generate awareness, drive revenue and build brand affinity. Consider this: over 90% of TikTok’s 1 billion active monthly users visit the platform multiple times daily, 67% of TikTok users have made spontaneous purchases after discovering products on it, and 73% of TikTok users feel a deeper connection to brands they interact with on the platform.

For more, including real-life examples of how brands like Clorox, Mountain Dew, and Behr have applied these best practices effectively, download the full report free from CreatorIQ here.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the most trusted software to unify and power advanced influencer marketing for the world’s most innovative enterprises. Its Intelligence Cloud facilitates data science-enabled creator discovery, streamlines workflow, ensures brand safety, and drives meaningful measurement. AB InBev, Airbnb, Calvin Klein, CVS, Disney, H&M, Sephora, and Unilever are just some of the brands that utilize CreatorIQ’s platform to drive real business results across their influencer marketing ecosystems.Founded in 2014, CreatorIQ is headquartered in Los Angeles with 25 global offices. For more information, visit CreatorIQ.com.

Media Contact

Martha Bennett, Fabric Media, 1 704-956-5404, martha@fabricmedia.net

SOURCE CreatorIQ

