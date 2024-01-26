Credit Intermediation Market has the Potential to Grow by USD 649.87 billion during the forecast period, 35% Growth to Originate in APAC – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The credit intermediation market is estimated to grow by USD 649.87 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.36%. The market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is driven by the presence of leading companies, making North America a central hub. This growth is further propelled by the increasing popularity of lending and the significant rise in the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region. Additionally, the growing student population in the US and Canada is driving demand for microcredit as an alternative to traditional education financing, fueling growth. Furthermore, immigrants and entrepreneurs from minority communities in the US are increasingly turning to credit, contributing to the market’s expansion.

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Bank of America Corp. – The company offers personal loans, and mortgage lending.

Barclays PLC – The company offers personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and business loans.

Citigroup Inc. – The company offers consumer loans, credit cards, and trade finance.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Growing focus on effective financialization is notably driving growth. Financial institutions are enhancing financialization through improved last-mile reach and multi-channel banking services. The growth is driven by non-bank credit intermediation, aiming for greater financial inclusion and credit liberalization. Innovations like door-step banking and banking correspondents are also boosting demand.

The development of an active secondary credit sector ensuring smooth credit intermediation is an emerging trend.

is an emerging trend. Growing vulnerabilities and deficiencies in banks related to credit intermediaries is a significant challenge hindering growth.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

The individual segment garnered the major share in terms of revenue

The individual segment of the market is anticipated to grow due to the increased adoption of credit intermediaries for personalized agreements and a rising focus on becoming credit counselors. Amid economic challenges like rising interest rates and inflation, more people are seeking credit counseling to manage debt. This trend is expected to drive growth in the individual segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments – View the Free Sample Report

Facilitating Financial Transactions

Banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, among others, plays a crucial role in financial markets. It connects savers with borrowers, enabling efficient capital allocation and risk management. Credit bureaus and rating agencies assess creditworthiness, while central banks regulate monetary policy. Financial advisors and asset managers guide investments, and payment processors facilitate transactions. Fintech companies innovate financial services, while compliance providers ensure regulatory adherence. This diverse ecosystem fuels economic growth and stability, benefiting both individuals and businesses.

Subscribe Now

Related Reports

The microfinance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 166.95 billion.

The Global Alternative Finance Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 63.35 billion.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Application

7 Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-intermediation-market-has-the-potential-to-grow-by-usd-649-87-billion-during-the-forecast-period-35-growth-to-originate-in-apac—technavio-302044675.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

