Creditswitch Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 20000 Certification

Creditswitch, a leading Value-Added Service company, has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 20000:2018 certification.

The certification emerged after a rigorous audit and evaluation by Cognicert, a member of the International Services for Certification Bodies (ISCB).

The management systems audit exemplifies that Creditswitch conforms with global standards for Information Security Management System and Information Technology Service Management System, respectively.

The certification encompasses value-added services (airtime & data, USSD Development, Bulk SMS, Short code integration, Utility bill payments and E-pins).

According to ISO.org, as of March 2022, only 28,426 businesses worldwide had been accredited.

“We are honoured to be one of the few businesses concerned about the security of customer data,” Biobele Lawson, Creditswitch’s Head of Legal and Corporate services, said at a press conference on Friday.

Biobele spearheaded the accreditation process.

“These certifications demonstrate that we are committed to excellence in everything we do and that our processes, policies, and business activities meet the standards required for this level of certification.” Our goal is to ensure that we have the right processes and systems to protect our customers’ information, according to Enitan Kuton, Creditswitch’s Head of Marketing and Communication.

“I commend the team’s efforts in accomplishing this feat. These certifications demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible service. This further proves how much we value the security of our customer’s data as well as their privacy,” Gbemisola Adesokan, Team lead, Customer Fulfilment, Creditswitch noted.

By achieving ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 20000 certification, we are able to anticipate our customers’ needs and dedicate ourselves to the constant improvement and development of our processes. Olukayode Salabiu, Brand Manager, Creditswitch, stated.

Creditswitch business solutions and services are suitable for industries, including banking, utility service providers, insurance, microfinance, telecommunications, government, healthcare, service aggregators, lottery companies, and more.

Creditswitch offers services such as airtime and data top-up, SMS, USSD development, shortcode integration, and utility bill payments.

