Cricket Australa sends most administrative staff on leave with reduced pay



Cricket Australia lays off staff over virus shutdown on 20% reduced pay (Source: Reuters)

Cricket Australia has told most of its administrative staff to stay at home and has planned a skeleton operation due to the outbreak of coronavirus that has brought sports across the world to a halt. The staff will reportedly be on 20% reduced salaries.

The sports body said that since there is lack of domestic as well as international matches these days, they have decided to stand down their people on reduced pay from April 27 for the rest of the financial year.

Cricket Australia said in a statement, “The impacts on the sports industry of the coronavirus pandemic are bigger than any one sport. Cricket Australia – like all sporting bodies – is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered.”

“We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian Cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively. We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April for the remainder of the financial year.”

The cricket body however said that they will try to return back to business as soon as possible. “We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible,” they added.

With no activity in the world of cricket, even the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season having been postponed indefinitely, one possibility being suggested is to hold the IPL at an alternate venue. The Sri Lanka cricket board has reportedly written to BCCI intimating them of their willingness to host the season.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd