Cricketers’ Foundation extends financial support to retired umpires

The Cricketers’ Foundation has extended financial support to twenty retired umpires who served Mumbai cricket.

The trust that supports retired umpires, coaches and groundsmen raised funds worth Rs. 4 lakhs to help the retired umpires during the COVID-19 pandemic, that has affected livelihood.

Veteran journalist Makarand Waingankar, the trust’s chairman informed that each individual has received an amount of Rs.20,000.

The umpires expressed their gratitude upon receiving the amount, a release stated.





