Crime Patrol actor and screenwriter Shafique Ansari passes away due to cancer | Bollywood Life

For the last couple of weeks, we have been getting a lot of bad news. Firstly, Irrfan Khan's demise and next Rishi Kapoor's demise due to cancer. This ghastly disease has taken away a lot of Indian celebrities in the past and recent past. And now, Shafique Ansari, noted actor and screenwriter, has passed away. He breathed his last on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The actor was battling cancer for some time and finally breathed last on Sunday morning.

The actor worked in several TV shows and rose to prominence with his stint in Crime Patrol, one of India's most-watched crime shows. A source close to the actor revealed the news to TellyChakkar. "Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer since a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today," the source told the entertainment portal.

Shafique Ansari was also a part of CINTAA, Cine & TV Artistes' Association. The official Twitter handle of CINTAA mourned the loss by paying a tribute to the actor-screenwriter. "#CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Ansari Shafique (Member since : June 2008)@DJariwalla @sushant_says @amitbehl1 @sanjaymbhatia @SuneelSinha @deepakqazir @NupurAlankar @abhhaybhaargava @JhankalRavi @rakufired @neelukohliactor @RajRomit," CINTAA's tweet read. Have a look at the tweet here:

Ansari was a member of CINTAA since 2008. Shafique had been a part of the Hindi film industry since 1974. He began his character as an assistant director and writer. He played supporting and side roles in films and TV shows as well. Apart from that, the actor was also credited as a screenwriter in Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini starrer Baghban.

His other notable works include Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha starrer Dost (1974), Govinda, Madhuri Dixit and Dilip Kumar‘s Izzatdaar (1990), Mithun Chakraborty starrer Pyar Hua Chori Chori (1991), Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jagdeep starrer film, Pratiggya (1975), Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer Dil Ka Heera(1979) to name a few.

Our deepest condolences to his family and near and dear ones. May his soul rest in Peace.

