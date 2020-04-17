Crisis lays bare where society is left wanting

news, local-news,

Boom and bust. Economies are forever trapped in this cycle. Each crisis exposes and accelerates the problems we have allowed to fester during the good times. And while the current downturn may appear to have been born in nature, rather than by mankind, it still has the hallmarks of another man-made catastrophe with the destruction of nature at its heart. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania It has exposed the wafer-thin, imaginary boundaries that Australia’s economy has been operating in since the last financial crisis. It now seems even more absurd to think that multi-nationals have been allowed to avoid tax, that powerful interests could quash a meagre attempt to gain tax from Australia’s minerals wealth, that we could allow our productive industries to be outsourced and that transitioning to a clean economy was somehow a vote loser. May we never fall into those traps again. But this does not accept the argument of eco-fascists – those who see the virus as some sort of wonderful cleansing of the earth, allowing “nature to heal”, punishing humanity for its excesses and so forth. That viewpoint is as just as wicked as those at the Australian Financial Review who are urging social distancing measures to be lifted for the sake of the economy. Both see human deaths as collateral. IN OTHER NEWS: Instead, it allows us to take pause and see our society for what it really is, and, when public health allows, to emerge to pick up the pieces. We have experience with trying to rebound from economic downturns. There were mistakes made by countries in the aftermath of the 07/08 financial crisis, and many of them came down to loading up consumers with more debt as a solution, artificially inflating markets. Of course, this hunger for perpetual growth and the ensuing destruction of nature was a likely factor in the virus jumping to humans. Ecologists have repeatedly pointed to our demand for raw materials, and the resultant degraded landscapes and ecological disruption, as being a driver of these diseases. Following the 08/09 crisis, virtually every exporting economy pinned its recovery on Chinese consumption. China planned to build 400 million homes over 20 years, and the opportunities for countries like Australia seemed endless. It was pushing its urban boundaries – and as a result, the wet markets that feed vast regions – closer to forests where coronavirus-carrying species reside. This is not a uniquely Chinese problem. Wet markets operate across the developing world, from south-east Asia to Africa, in countries where refrigeration is scarce. Simply shutting them down cuts off the food supply and livelihoods for millions of the world’s poorest. These markets are a product of global inequality. Destruction of nature and our appetite for growth is a problem for all of humanity, and it requires a global solution. We clearly have the means to provide for all, but it will require a change in thinking. Collective action utilising unions is one example. For well over a century, unions have been operating in what Rosa Luxemburg described as a “labour of Sisyphus” – a perpetual struggle where they are continually pushing the boulder up the hill, only to have it roll down again, over and over. Unions are merely a defensive tool in the struggle with capital – working within predetermined constraints – unable to eat into the excessive surplus profits enjoyed by large companies. When the crisis is over, it may well become necessary for unions to become offensive weapons, championing full-employment Jobs Guarantees. Key to this struggle will be the Australian Unemployed Workers Union, which has seen a surge in membership across the country since the start of the pandemic. Their work has carried on for years, fighting back against the below-poverty-line levels of Newstart, highlighting a job service system that hinders job seekers to the benefit of political donors, and addressing the demonisation of the unemployed in the media and government. Now, millions of Australians have had their first taste of the welfare system, and have found that it’s clearly broken, unable to even deliver the most basic support in a timely manner. This is evidenced by the fact that, aside from certain groups receiving a $750 payment, no other support has flowed. This groundswell will not be ignored when the crisis is over. The way out of this crisis could be to use the Jobs Guarantee to address our other impending crises, such as our accelerating pace of inequality and our dependence on fossil fuels. Australia could become a positive example for other countries to follow, rather than a pariah for our stance on refugees and climate action. Premier Peter Gutwein this week gave an early indication that the status quo would no longer be accepted once the crisis is over. "[We] will have a keen eye to manufacturing at home. I think we need to turn our mind to a range of these options," he said. It may be wishful thinking, but there will eventually come a time when we're ready to plot a new path forward.

