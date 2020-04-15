Cristiano Ronaldo came up with Portugal team donation idea, reveals Bernardo Silva

The players have given up half of their bonuses for qualifying for Euro 2020 and will reportedly put the money towards helping non-professional teams across the country avoid going bust during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to Bleacher Report on Instagram live, midfielder Bernardo Silva revealed that it was Cristiano Ronaldo who urged the rest of the squad via the team WhatsApp group to make the donation.

“He was the one two or three days ago that gave us the idea to donate our bonus,” Silva told Bleacher Report.

“We qualified to the 2020 Euros, which now is in 2021, and he gave us the idea: ‘Guys, let’s donate part of our bonus,’ so our national team players donated 50% of our qualifying bonus.”