Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off her curves in skintight leggings

She works hard to maintain her incredible physique.

And Georgina Rodriguez showed off her flexibility during her gym session on Instagram on Friday.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, 26, stretched out her legs and admired her toned figure and peachy derriere in the mirror as she sat on a bench press.

Georgina’s washboard abs were on display in the busty grey sports bra, which she teamed with matching leggings and long white socks.

She wore her dark curly locks down and accentuated her natural beauty with deftly touches of make-up.

Georgina captioned the shot: ‘The importance of being oneself lies in the acceptance and recognition of who we are, we all have gifts, so we all have something to teach, share and learn. That is what makes us unique and special.’

It comes after Cristiano took some time out as he enjoyed a family bike ride on Thursday.

The footballer, 35, donned an electric blue sports ensemble which he complemented with a pair of white Nike trainers.

Cristiano posed alongside his girlfriend Georgina as well as Cristiano Jr, nine, twins Mateo and Eva, two, and daughter Alana, two.

The star uploaded the adorable photo to Instagram alongside a simple caption that read: ‘Family Bike Ride [cycling emoji and red heart emoji].’

Georgina and Cristiano have remained behind closed doors with their family after relocating to Portugal from Turin in northern Italy.

The twins were carried by a surrogate, while his eldest’s maternity is a mystery. Georgina is the biological mother of Alana.

The couple met in 2016, and there have been rumours that the couple secretly married, but the pair have not confirmed.

The family stayed at his home in Madeira in an effort to avoid contracting the virus, having seen three of his team-mates in Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi among the first Serie A players to test positive for Covid-19.

They returned to Turin at the start of May and were required to spend 14 days at home in self-isolation as per government rules for international arrivals.

It was previously announced that clubs in Italy were allowed to return to team training on May 18 – but matches remain some way off following a government decree banning sporting events until June 15.