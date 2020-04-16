Cristina Cuomo, Wife of Chris Cuomo, Also Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has revealed that his wife, Cristina, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The CNN anchor revealed her diagnosis while on a video chat with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has,” he shared in the interview.

Chris added later on, “Obviously, I’ve been a little bit of a mess about it today so I’ve been talking to Andrew about it a lot. The person who’s not upset is Cristina.”

“Cristina takes everything in stride and so far we’re hoping, and a lot of this anecdotal because we don’t know that much, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the case that I hear about that are more mild tend to have that. I didn’t have that.”

Chris has been open about his own battle with the virus, which he tested positive for earlier this month.

