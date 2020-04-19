Critics Appalled Trump Adviser Compared Gun-Packing White Guys To Rosa Parks

Critics were reeling after right-wing White House adviser and economist Stephen Moore compared gun-toting white guys protesting COVID-19 safety measures to Rosa Parks and her historic battle for racial equality.

The comments were particularly galling because Moore once crowed that Donald Trump was evicting a black family (the Obamas) from public housing (the White House) in a dig widely reviled as racist.

Moore told various publications Friday that those protesting COVID-19 social distancing measures, many of them Trump supporters and some packing guns, were just like Parks, the black activist icon who launched a battle for racial justice in 1955 after refusing to give up her seat on a bus for a white passenger.

When challenged about Moore’s comment Saturday at his press briefing, Trump dodged the question and claimed he didn’t know what Moore said. But he agreed with Moore that there was a “lot of injustice” regarding regulations intended to help stem the surge of COVID-19.