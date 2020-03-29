Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Winner’s List: Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy bag top honours | Bollywood Life

Critics Choice Awards 2020’s winner’s list is out and to give you all a break from the constant coronavirus pandemic stuff, let’s know who all bagged top honours and managed to win over the critics this time. Talking about the Critic’s Choice AWards, they honour Best Film, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Director and Best Writing across eight languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada. Also Read – Ranveer Singh’s hilarious quarantine look, Kartik Aaryan’s tali bajao moment — here are the VIRAL pictures of the week

Here’s the full list of winners: Also Read – Fox Star India is no longer producing Karan Johar’s Takht? Here’s the truth

Hindi:

Best Actor Male-Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy) Also Read – Ranveer Singh’s fan creates an anthem for the actor; the Gully Boy star calls it ‘overwhelming’ – watch video

Best Actor Female- Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)

Best Director- Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film- Gully Boy

Best Writing- Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)

Telugu:

Best Actor Male- Nani (Jersey)

Best Actor Female- Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)

Best Director- Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)

Best Film- Mallesham

Best Writing- Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)

Tamil:

Best Actor Male- Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Actor Female- Amala Paul (Aadai)

Best Director– Thiagarajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)

Best Film- Super Deluxe

Best Writing- Thiagararajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Bengali:

Best Actor Male- Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)

Best Actor Female- Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)

Best Director– Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Best Film- Kedara

Best Writing- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Gujarati:

Best Actor Male- Jayesh More (Hellaro)

Best Actor Female- Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)

Best Director- Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)

Best Film- Hellaro

Best Writing- Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)

Kannada:

Best Actor Male- Rishi (Kavaludaari)

Best Actor Female- B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)

Best Director– Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)

Best Film- Bell Bottom

Best Writing- Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)

Malayalam:

Best Actor Male- Mammootty (Unda)

Best Actor Female- Parvathy (Uyare)

Best Director- Aashiq Abu (Virus)

Best Film- Kumbalangi Nights

Best Writing- Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

Marathi:

Best Actor Male- Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)

Best Actor Female- Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)

Best Director- Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)

Best Film- Dhappa

Best Writing- Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)

Well, now that you are quarantined at home, you can watch the Critic’s acclaimed different language films that you can spend time watching.

Also, vote for the Best Comedy Show (web series) here:

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife, for more scoops and updates from the world of entertainment.