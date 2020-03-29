Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Winner’s List: Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy bag top honours | Bollywood Life
Critics Choice Awards 2020’s winner’s list is out and to give you all a break from the constant coronavirus pandemic stuff, let’s know who all bagged top honours and managed to win over the critics this time. Talking about the Critic’s Choice AWards, they honour Best Film, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Director and Best Writing across eight languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Hindi:
Best Actor Male-Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor Female- Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)
Best Director- Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best Film- Gully Boy
Best Writing- Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)
Telugu:
Best Actor Male- Nani (Jersey)
Best Actor Female- Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)
Best Director- Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)
Best Film- Mallesham
Best Writing- Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)
Tamil:
Best Actor Male- Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)
Best Actor Female- Amala Paul (Aadai)
Best Director– Thiagarajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)
Best Film- Super Deluxe
Best Writing- Thiagararajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)
Bengali:
Best Actor Male- Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)
Best Actor Female- Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)
Best Director– Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)
Best Film- Kedara
Best Writing- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)
Gujarati:
Best Actor Male- Jayesh More (Hellaro)
Best Actor Female- Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)
Best Director- Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)
Best Film- Hellaro
Best Writing- Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)
Kannada:
Best Actor Male- Rishi (Kavaludaari)
Best Actor Female- B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)
Best Director– Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)
Best Film- Bell Bottom
Best Writing- Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)
Malayalam:
Best Actor Male- Mammootty (Unda)
Best Actor Female- Parvathy (Uyare)
Best Director- Aashiq Abu (Virus)
Best Film- Kumbalangi Nights
Best Writing- Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)
Marathi:
Best Actor Male- Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)
Best Actor Female- Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)
Best Director- Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)
Best Film- Dhappa
Best Writing- Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)
Well, now that you are quarantined at home, you can watch the Critic’s acclaimed different language films that you can spend time watching.
