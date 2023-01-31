Crocus Technology Surpasses 100 million Delivered Units of its CMOS-Integrated XtremeSense® TMR Sensor Citing Design Wins and Rapid Market Adoption of TMR Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Crocus Technology, the leading manufacturer of TMR magnetic sensors, is proud to announce that at the end of CY2022 it became the first manufacturer to achieve a record delivery of 100 million units of its state-of-the-art monolithic, CMOS-integrated XtremeSense TMR. This significant milestone marks a major achievement for the company, solidifying its position as the leading provider of TMR sensor technology and signifying its commitment to innovation and to delivering the highest-quality solutions to its customers.

Crocus began supplying products to the industrial market in CY2020 and rapidly achieved 100 million units shipped due to its high performance technology, key design wins and swift market adoption. XtremeSense TMR technology allows customers to develop products without compromise, leveraging the high sensitivity, nano-amps power consumption, high bandwidth, high accuracy, temperature stability and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). No other manufacturer or technology can match Crocus’ XtremeSense TMR characteristics.

“We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone,” said President and CEO Zack Deiri. “It is a testament to the exceptional quality and reliability of our TMR magnetic sensors. Our customers utilize XtremeSense features to create products with performance differentiation. We outperform legacy solutions such as Hall-Effect sensors, bulky shunt resistors, and other complex mechanical solutions.” Dieri added, “Crocus has won major designs in a wide range of applications, including EV/HEV, renewable energy, power supplies, motor controls, and medical. We are committed to aggressively expanding our support and manufacturing capabilities to meet customers’ evolving needs well into the future.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to our customers and partners for their continued support and trust in our XtremeSense technology,” said Deiri. “our commitment to research and development ensures that we remain at the forefront of magnetic sensor innovation. We look forward to bringing our advanced TMR sensor technology to more customers and applications shortly.”

Crocus Technology is a global leader in providing advanced TMR sensor technology solutions to leading designers and manufacturers of industrial, automotive and consumer electronics. We are the developer of XtremeSense TMR advanced sensor technology that provides the highest sensitivity, the lowest power consumption and smallest size by comparison to other dated magnetic technologies such as Hall, AMR and GMR. Founded in 2006, we are a privately held, VC-backed company. With over 150 patents issued and more than 300 pending, Crocus Technology is a global leader in the advanced TMR sensor market. We are headquartered in Milpitas, California, with an R&D facility in Grenoble, France.

