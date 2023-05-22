Cronus Global and Justina McCaffrey Unveil New Partnership for Bridal and Lifestyle Licensing

Agency Launches Justina McCaffrey Lifestyle Licensing Program at Licensing Expo

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cronus Global, an international brand licensing agency, has been selected to represent couture bridalwear designer, Justina McCaffrey, for bridal and lifestyle licensing across all consumer products categories. The Justina McCaffrey Lifestyle licensing program is intended to tap into the $60 billion global bridal market via direct-to-retail bridalwear initiatives and product licensing.

Justina McCaffrey, Canada’s most celebrated wedding dress designer, has spent the last three decades creating couture gowns for celebrities, showcasing collections in international bridal markets and at Paris Fashion Week, and garnering space on the covers of global fashion and bridal magazines. Her “Alexia II” gown holds the top ranking in units sold at Kleinfeld Bridal, the famous “Say Yes to the Dress” bridal boutique.

Now, McCaffrey is lending her prestigious name to bridal and lifestyle licensing, including direct-to-retail programs, with efforts aimed at offering fashionable, affordable bridal gowns, celebration wear, and lifestyle products to consumers at mainstream retail.

“I look forward to sharing the love and joy that my designs have brought to thousands of brides over the years and making wedding gowns and celebration wear more accessible to a broad and diverse customer base,” said McCaffrey. “Not every bride is a size 4, and not every couple is considered ‘traditional’ based on older definitions, but everyone deserves well-crafted, beautiful, and affordable wedding wear and celebration products suited to their happily-ever-after and beyond.”

The appointment of Cronus Global is intended to combine the agency’s expertise in building leading consumer products franchises with the design sensibilities and bridal manufacturing know-how of McCaffrey. Together, they plan to create a bridal, lifestyle licensing, and direct-to-retail program that secures the purchases of couples from engagement to wedding, and then throughout the celebration of life’s other milestones.

“The bridal market remains largely untapped and there is an entire celebration eco-system to be monetized. With the right brand and product mix, retailers can keep celebration customers purchasing products well beyond that special day,” said Kristin Calzada, President of Cronus Global. “Justina’s design pedigree, coupled with her well-known name in the wedding industry, makes Justina McCaffrey Lifestyle the perfect brand with which retailers and licensees can capture the lucrative bridal and celebration market and convert those consumers to loyal, long-term purchasers.

The agency will launch the Justina McCaffrey Lifestyle direct-to-retail and lifestyle licensing program at the upcoming Licensing Expo in the Cronus Global booth #E196.

About Justina McCaffrey:

For over 30 years, the Justina McCaffrey couture wedding dress brand has been a symbol of luxury, timeless elegance, and exquisite craftsmanship. The brand has been at the forefront of the bridal industry with a Justina McCaffrey gown holding the #1 ranking in units sold at Kleinfeld Bridal (the “Say Yes to the Dress” bridal boutique). Her designs have been featured on the covers of top magazines like Brides, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle Weddings, The Knot, Town & Country, and New York Weddings. She has dressed celebrities, political figures, brides of NHL and NFL players, the National Ballet of Canada troupe. To learn more: www.justinamcaffrey.com.

About Cronus Global:

Cronus Global is bringing a new level of service to the Licensing Industry by delivering targeted business materials like customized product pitches and tapping into white-space categories to increase licensing opportunities for its clients. Cronus Global believes that through an effective mix of collaborations, product licensing, brand partnerships, and direct-to-retail initiatives that clients are able to achieve optimal exposure for their brands while maximizing consumer touchpoints. The company is headquartered in the Los Angeles, CA area. To learn more: www.cronusglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Company: Biztopia Partners

Contact: Jill Rose, APR

Email: 359357@email4pr.com

Phone: (316) 295-3148

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cronus-global-and-justina-mccaffrey-unveil-new-partnership-for-bridal-and-lifestyle-licensing-301830796.html

SOURCE Cronus Global

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

