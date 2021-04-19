Crowdfire - The Social Media Management Tool for 2021 - Jimmys Post

Crowdfire – The Social Media Management Tool for 2021

Crowdfire – The Social Media Management Tool

Social Media Management, Simplified. Crowdfire helps you discover and schedule content, and manage all your accounts. It helps you discover and schedule content, and manage all your social accounts from one place.

Is Crowdfire the best social media management tool for all your marketing needs?

This is one of many tools on the market, boasting the features you need to manage and automate your social media marketing tasks.

But, to ensure this software is the best possible match for your needs, we’re going to review this tool thoroughly. That way, you can make a more informed purchasing decision.

First things first, let’s take a brief look at who Crowdfire actually is and what they do. They’ve been around for years, and during that time, they’ve certainly evolved and fine-tuned their services.

By this we mean, features have been added and taken away. So as you can imagine, there are tons of reviews on the internet that are out of date. But, never fear, you’ll only receive the best possible info in this article!

Depending on how long you’ve been in the digital marketing game, you might already know that Crowdfire was once called JustUnfollow. One of its major selling points was that users could follow tons of media accounts in one go. The theory is that some of these people would follow you back.

Then, you could keep an eye on who hadn’t followed you in return…and subsequently, unfollow them. But, over the last year, Crowdfire has distanced itself from these ‘spammy’ style tactics and got rid of the follow/unfollow functionality from its feature list.

As we touched upon in the intro, Crowdfire is a social media management app that provides users with tons of features to help manage and schedule social network content. Crowdfire boasts seamless integrations with all of the following social networks: Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube media accounts.

Crowdfire, the Social Media Management Tool also integrates with platforms like WordPress and Twitch, as well as several other media accounts. So, it doesn’t matter where you want to grow your online presence, there’s a good chance Crowdfire has the tools you need to help.

It’s not just the scheduling and posting of media Crowdfire handles. You can also study the reports and analytics Crowdfire produces to get a better feel for which content types (media) and campaigns do the best.

Features Snapshot – Social Media Management Tool

Discover relevant content based on your topics of interest

Automatically discover articles and images your audience will love, so you can share them to all your social profiles and keep your timelines buzzing!

Pre-schedule all of your content

Schedule all your posts in advance and publish them automatically at the best times or at times chosen by you, saving you tons of time and effort! This is a must feature of your Social Media Management Tool.

Get tailored posts for every social network

Automagically customize your posts for all your social profiles, taking away the headache of crafting separate posts for each individual social network!

Publish Content from your Own Blogs and Sites

Keep an eye out for updates from your website, blog or online shops and create quick, beautiful posts for every update to easily share on all your social profiles!

Few more features of Social Media Management Tool – Crowdfire

Add Your Own RSS Feeds

Get images based on your favourite topics

Use the Chrome extension to share articles you like

How we streamlined multiple-account management efficiently with Crowdfire

So, why a Social Media management tool, you ask?

We strongly believes that the right tool can help you save time, manage your accounts efficiently and gives you a better insight on what’s working for you and what’s not, if you need to tweak your strategy or if there’s a way to refine it to get better results.

What were we looking for in our Social Media management tool?

One tool to manage’em all.

As a digital marketer with a keen interest in growth hacking, we had a checklist –

It should manage all Social accounts

It should be affordable

Support should be on point

Must have all the features including Analytics, scheduling and content curation

So we went online and started his research. He compared different tools, tried free versions of different tools, tried trials of these tools and in the end found what he was looking for – Crowdfire.

Crowdfire helps you with your end-to-end Social Media process, right from publishing your content to analysing it. It helps me understand what’s working for me and how should I refine my strategies to make the most of Social Media. – JP

Using Crowdfire

We performed 3 main tasks using Crowdfire

Content curation

Scheduling content

Tracking and analysing data

The everyday workflow is simple

Go to curated posts and find the articles you would like to share Schedule posts Check analytics Analyze data and make changes in strategy as and when needed

Now let’s understand how has Crowdfire helped improve Social Media Management process.

Content curation and multiple-account management

Challenge – Find enough quality content for all the accounts and make sure there’s enough content queued all the time.

Solution

We managed 15+ Social accounts. Used Crowdfire’s content curation to find fresh quality content for all the Social profiles. The calendar view makes it easy for us to keep an eye on the scheduled posts making sure that his calendar is always full.

Analysing Data

Challenge – Track and analyse data and create reports for multiple accounts on a single dashboard.

Solution

Crowdfire helps with

A quick overview of Analytics for all the accounts

Advanced analytics to deep dive into data

Because all the data is available at a glance and can be downloaded, it becomes easy to analyse and understand the patterns. This, in turn, has helped Alexandre with making better decisions and refining the Social media strategy for different accounts.

Publishing on various Social Networks

Challenge – Post to different Social networks efficiently.

Solution

Publishing your posts to different Social networks at a go is a huge time-saver. This can be done easily on Crowdfire.

Crowdfire offers three publishing options

You can post right away

Schedule post for a specific time

Schedule post for Crowdfire’s best time

Crowdfire’s best time is algorithmically calculated time to help you post when your post is most likely to get the best engagement.Scheduling posts via Crowdfire at the best time saves a lot of time while making sure my posts get the engagement that they deserve.

“Social media has presented us with this amazing opportunity to connect with like-minded folks, to help them connect with the products and services which would really help them. It has also given us the power to understand our target audience better and a chance to approach them in a very friendly and ethical way.”

Conclusion

Crowdfire is easy to use, has all the Social Media Management features on a single dashboard and has a great support team. This is what makes it the best tool out there.

If you’re looking to streamline your Social media process, try Crowdfire as it is also a free social media management tool.

