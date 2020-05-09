Crowds flout social-distancing rules at Lakeside Joondalup Shopping Centre in Western Australia

Australians had blatant disregard for social distancing rules as they rushed to buy last minute Mother’s Day gifts.

The entrance to Myer at Bankstown Shopping Centre in Sydney’s west, a large crowd of people were not observing social distancing, the ABC reported.

One customer described the centres as being ‘busier than Christmas‘ as they rushed to get their hands on a Mother’s Day gift while doing non-essential shopping.

Shoppers at Westfield Burwood in Sydney also packed into the centre.

‘We still have social distance rules but at Westfield, social distances didn’t mean anything. Don’t understand why most of the shoppers and Westfield management are so ignorant of the regulation,’ one shopper posted to social media.

In Westfield Miranda (pictured) in Sydney’s south, a crowd of shoppers were spotted outside a florist to buy flowers for Mother’s Day as they ignored social distancing rules

‘It’s bizarre that Westfield today is jammed with a sea of people yet cafes and restaurants are limited to 10 people,’ another said.

The Australian Retailers Association said lack of social distancing was prevalent in NSW and Victoria despite shops being opened being good for the industry.

‘It’s great to see the obvious enthusiasm from Australians to get back to the shops after weeks of lockdown,’ ARA chief executive Paul Zahra said.

‘At the same time we want a safe restart, not a false start. And we are still waiting on a green light from some state governments before the full reopening of retail.’

He said there was a shared responsibility amongst shoppers who must all work together to ensure each other’s safety.

Shoppers crowded inside Lakeside Joondalup Shopping Centre in Western Australia on Saturday as people were in clear breach of the safe 1.5m rule from each other

The state’s deputy premier Roger Cook is urging people to not become complacent (pictured: Crowds at Lakeside Joondalup)

Mr Zahra said if everyone follows the rules then there will be a positive start to the easing of restrictions.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Westfield for comment.

Despite Western Australia recording no new positive cases of the killer coronavirus in the past 24 hours, everyone is reminded to continue practice safety measures.

After a month of shops being closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, states and territories allowed the retail industry to reopen as long as safety measures were in place.

The state’s deputy premier Roger Cook is urging people to not become complacent and that the ease of restrictions will be the beginning of a long journey.

‘We will look at what we can do to ease restrictions in order to reopen the economy,’ he told The West.

‘But we will only do a small amount, sit back, wait to see what the response is and make sure there is no outbreak of the disease that’s uncontrollable.’

‘There is no guarantee the virus is not lurking in our community.’

Furious members of the community took to social media to vent their frustration at the lack of rule following.

‘Just because some restrictions have been relaxed, have some control,’ one person wrote.

‘You still need to practice social distancing! STAY AT HOME unless it is essential. Short term pain for the greater good.’

‘Today at Lakeside Joondalup it was utter chaos and you essentially couldn’t move,’ another wrote accompanied with images of the crowded shopping centre

‘Absolutely zero f***s given at Lakeside Joondalup today. It is crazy,’ someone else tweeted.

The state government is expected to announce on Sunday the restrictions they will be easing following Prime Minister’s three-step path out of coronavirus lockdown.