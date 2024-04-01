Crowe welcomes and celebrates 52 new partners and principals

Firm congratulates FY25 partner class on this momentous achievement

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Crowe LLP , a public accounting, consulting and technology firm, has elected the following 52 new partners and principals to the partnership, effective today.

“On behalf of our management committee, our Board, our partners and the entire firm, I am very proud to congratulate each one of our new partners on this momentous career achievement,” said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. “This group of exceptional leaders lives our purpose and values every day, and delivers on our promises to our clients, our people and our communities. We look forward to the many ways they will help bring our strategy to life to drive and shape our future, and continue to be stewards of our strong, inclusive culture.”

Audit Tax Consulting Enterprise Tomas Birriel Michelle Blackstock Jessica Boilard Kathryn Bostick John Chen Connor Doyle Patrick Higgins Ben Ilnicki Christa Jaganath Kevin Kerswick Justin Kuo Jenna Liao Allison Minnis Brennan Nagle Megan Rangen Kate Rudner Elizabeth Sav Chad Schenkel Jeffrey Schermerhorn Vikas Sharma Erin Twitchell Brandon Barrientos Cary Black Matt Brown Tim Daum Andrew Eisinger Holly Hinz-Martin Helen Ho Brandon Holland Mike Keil Chris Kobylewski Bonnie Laughlin Nila Loveall Matt Marek Jennifer McMahan Leah McQueeney Elizabeth Preng Kaylee Prescott Zach Robbins Eric Bunner Jay Fogelson Glendon Haney Tom Hoffman Maria Mora Bo Qiu Jacob Rivkin Kristen Sharpe Morgan Strobel Lauren Beslow (Firm Risk Management) David Feinberg (Finance) Rachael Gibson (Talent Solutions) Doug Knoch (Office of Corporate Development)

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

