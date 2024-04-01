Crowe welcomes and celebrates 52 new partners and principals

Crowe LLP announces 52 new partners and principals, effective April 1, 2024.

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm, has elected the following 52 new partners and principals to the partnership, effective today.

“On behalf of our management committee, our Board, our partners and the entire firm, I am very proud to congratulate each one of our new partners on this momentous career achievement,” said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. “This group of exceptional leaders lives our purpose and values every day, and delivers on our promises to our clients, our people and our communities. We look forward to the many ways they will help bring our strategy to life to drive and shape our future, and continue to be stewards of our strong, inclusive culture.”

Audit

Tax

Consulting

Enterprise

Tomas Birriel

Michelle Blackstock

Jessica Boilard

Kathryn Bostick

John Chen

Connor Doyle

Patrick Higgins

Ben Ilnicki

Christa Jaganath

Kevin Kerswick

Justin Kuo

Jenna Liao

Allison Minnis

Brennan Nagle

Megan Rangen

Kate Rudner

Elizabeth Sav

Chad Schenkel

Jeffrey Schermerhorn

Vikas Sharma

Erin Twitchell

Brandon Barrientos

Cary Black

Matt Brown

Tim Daum

Andrew Eisinger

Holly Hinz-Martin

Helen Ho

Brandon Holland

Mike Keil

Chris Kobylewski

Bonnie Laughlin

Nila Loveall

Matt Marek

Jennifer McMahan

Leah McQueeney

Elizabeth Preng

Kaylee Prescott

Zach Robbins

Eric Bunner

Jay Fogelson

Glendon Haney

Tom Hoffman

Maria Mora

Bo Qiu

Jacob Rivkin

Kristen Sharpe

Morgan Strobel

Lauren Beslow (Firm Risk Management)

David Feinberg (Finance)

Rachael Gibson (Talent Solutions)

Doug Knoch (Office of Corporate Development)

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

