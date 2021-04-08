Cruise around in style with an electric skateboard on sale

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Skate around town on the Faboard Black Rover Dual Belt All-Terrain Electric Skateboard, which is on sale for 19% off. As of April 7, grab one for $599.95.

If you’ve wanted to learn how to skateboard ever since that viral TikTok, we’ve got a great deal for you.

You’ll cruise around with ease on this all-terrain electric skateboard. The Faboard Black Rover lets you travel at speeds up to 24.8 mph. You can ride for 17 miles before needing another charge, making it not only a fun way to enjoy the outdoors, but also a genuinely effective mode of transportation.

Sleek and stylish, the board itself is made of lightweight, durable, and water-resistant wood. It features six-inch off-road wheels and a built-in LED light bar to keep you visible as you navigate. Speaking of dirt, this thing is built for plenty of terrains and is designed to climb 20-degree hills without issue. It even comes with a remote control so you can accelerate up hills at the touch of a button.

The Faboard Black Rover typically costs $749. For a limited time, however, you can slash 19% off that price and get it for just $599.95.