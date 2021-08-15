Crunchyroll deal — get 3 months of Game Pass when you go Premium

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: For a limited time, Crunchyroll members who sign up for a Premium membership can get 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Anime and video games. Has there ever been a better match? Probably, but the two do tend to go together pretty nicely.

And here’s how you can have a seemingly endless supply of both — for a limited time, Crunchyroll members who sign up for a Premium subscription will receive 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

SEE ALSO: 15 best anime series on Netflix to watch right now



Crunchyroll is already a fantastic service for anime appreciators as it is, but the Premium version of the streaming platform offers some pretty nice perks — no ads, new episodes just one hour after they air in Japan, access to dozens of manga titles, exclusive Crunchyroll store discounts, and more are all included. And we haven’t gotten to Game Pass yet. It’s basically the Netflix of video games, netting you access to over one hundred PC titles to download as you please, with Microsoft exclusives hitting the service on day one.

Expand your anime and gaming libraries in one go — sign up for Crunchyroll Premium and receive 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Explore related content: