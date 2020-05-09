Crusader potential unmasked after runaway win

Masked Crusader turned a horse race into a procession at Royal Randwick.

They just don’t win as easily as this young sprinter did in the Master Builder Association NSW Handicap (1200m).

The Team Hawkes-trained three-year-old was lining up for just his fourth start, he was coming out of a restricted midweek win against his own age at Bendigo, and was taking on older, more experienced sprinters – but none of this mattered.

media_camera Masked Crusader was a class above his opposition at Royal Randwick. Picture: AAP

It’s easy to get carried away with off-carnival form but there is mounting evidence to suggest a star was born yesterday.

Masked Crusader jumped straight to the front, led the field comfortably into the straight, and then opened up a sizeable lead even though jockey Tommy Berry wasn’t really getting urgent.

Berry, wearing the colours made famous by the Hawkes stable’s former champion sprinter Chautauqua, was even afforded the luxury of easing down just inside the 200m and taking sustained looks at the giant infield screen to determine where Masked Crusader’s chasing rivals were.

“It was like Christmas Day this morning, I’ve waited that long for him,’’ Berry said.

“I rode him his first start and even though he got beaten that day, he gave me a lovely feel.

“I’ve always had a big opinion of but I’ve had to wait a very long time to ride him again.’’

The wait was worth it as Masked Crusader ($1.90 favourite) coasted over the line three lengths clear of Segalas ($8) with just over a length to Misteed ($21).

Masked Crusader was hardly pressured to score with ridiculous ease and provided he pulls up well, there is every chance he could back up in the $200,000 Inglis 3yo Guineas (1400m) at the Scone stand-alone meeting run at Rosehill Gardens next Saturday.

But so impressive was Masked Crusader in scoring his third win in succession, he vaulted into betting for the $15 million The TAB Everest and $7.5 million Golden Eagle next spring.

Masked Crusader wasn’t even in the betting for either of the big spring carnival races until his Randwick win but now he is at $26 for The Everest and $11 for the Golden Eagle.

Michael Hawkes, who trains in partnership with his brother Wayne and their father, John, described Masked Crusader as a “lovely horse’’.

“Tommy really probably doesn’t know how good this horse is,’’ Hawkes said.

“I was just talking to Wayne (Hawkes) before and he said (jockey) James Winks said the same thing, I don’t know where the top or the bottom is with this bloke yet.

“I think Tommy is probably going to have the same opinion.’’

Hawkes said Masked Crusader was “a little bit fresh and wanted to race a touch keen in the run.’’

media_camera Jockey Tommy Berry is a big fan of Masked Crusader. Picture: AAP

“But you can only win and he’s won well, that’s what he was here for today,’’ Hawkes said.

“Tommy has ridden this track plenty of times and it was always about just getting to the top of the rise and letting him slide, which he did, then Tommy had a bit of a peep over his shoulder.

“He is probably a lot better than winter grade. All you can do is win and we’ve been patient with him, we gelded him early and did the right thing by him and hopefully, going forward, we’re going to have a nice racehorse in the future.

“We will see how he pulls up and he might back up in the (Inglis 3yo) Guineas.’’

TAKEOVER TARGET STAKES

Snitz puts on a blitz

Trainer Matthew Dunn doesn’t mind if Snitz continues to prove him wrong after another brilliant win at Royal Randwick.

Snitz held off a quality field of sprinters to take out the Listed $120,000 Takeover Target Stakes (1200m).

“Ï honestly didn’t expect him to get to this level ever, let alone this preparation,’’ Dunn said. “He surprised me first-up and he’s gone equally as well or better today.’’

The Takeover Target Stakes proved a thrilling spectacle as Murillo went to the front early, setting a sizzling tempo with Snitz settling into the leader’s slipstream as the pair opened up a six-lengths margin on the chasing pack.

Snitz ($3.70) then sprinted by Murillo at the top of the long Randwick straight, dashed clear and held off the fast finishing Greyworm ($3.40 favourite) to win by a half length with Redouble a close third.

Dunn conceded he was worried with Snitz in a vulnerable position during the race.

“I said to (wife) Keira after they’d gone 50 yards, this is not ideal,’’ Dunn said.

“Obviously with the change of tactics on the horse that ended up leading as we had thought we’d lob to the front with Greyworm outside us but that all changed pretty quickly.

“In saying that, it ended up OK and Tim (Clark) rode him perfectly. They had obviously done plenty of work in the first 400m of the race and he had to cuddle him as long as he could.’’

Clark, who scored his second win in the Takeover Target (formerly Pacesetter) Stakes after he rode Captain Bax in his 2008 success, said Snitz enjoyed getting the opportunity to have the “drop” on the leader.

media_camera Snitz took his game to a new level in the Takeover Target Stakes. Picture: AAP

“We were always going to be one-two,’’ Clark said. “But when he (Murillo) kicked up under me I could see he put a bit of a gap on them and it allowed me to drop in behind him.

“He carted me everywhere I needed to go and gave me a lovely tow into the race.

“It was just a matter of trying to be a bit patient up the rise and trying to time it.

“Ï always felt I was going to go past the leader, it was just timing it and getting it right.”

Snitz, a rising six-year-old by super sire Snitzel, improved his record to nine wins (and seven placings) from 25 starts, taking his career earnings to nearly $500,000 – with the promise of more to come.

“This horse has done a good job but he’s getting better with time and who knows where he ends up?’’ Dunn said. “He was dominant today as he was last start. Setting up a big lead like

that and hanging on like he did, it’s a career-best for him.’’

Dunn admits Snitz has exceeded his expectations and he may now be forced to set the sprinter for the Group 1 Stradroke Handicap next month.

“I didn’t put him in the Stradbroke because I didn’t think he was good enough for it and didn’t want it as an option to tempt me.

“I was actually thinking he is more a Ramornie (Handicap, Grafton) horse and that is still an option depending on if they smash him for this win.

“But he has won a bit of money now, so paying the late entry for the Stradbroke is an option for the owners but you would want to see Brisbane open up a bit if we were to go up there.

media_camera Snitz could target the Stradbroke Handicap next month. Picture: AAP

“It is just hard to take a horse up there at the moment and that’s why he is down here.

“We have to think about what is best for him and look at the program work out what might work for him.’’

Dunn has his main stable base at Murwillumbah but his wife, Keira, has been in charge of a small team the trainer sent to Rosehill in recent weeks because of the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Snitz has settled into this environment really well, Keira is doing a great job looking after him,’’ Dunn said. “In the back of my mind I am looking at The Kosciuszko in spring as he loves 1200m here at Randwick.’’

