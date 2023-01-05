Cruz Unveils BlenderCap, the World's Most Powerful Portable Blender, At CES 2023

BlenderCap by Cruz, Utilizing Cell-To-Pack Technology and Vacuum-Insulated Bottles, Introduces New Food Tech That Disrupts Small Home Appliance Market

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Cruz, an innovative consumer technology company, today unveiled the BlenderCap — the world’s most powerful and compact portable blender — at CES 2023. BlenderCap by Cruz is the only high-powered portable blender that combines with a vacuum-insulated bottle providing a convenient, new way for consumers to create blended shakes, smoothies and frozen drinks on the go — and keeps them cold all day.

Created by two ex-Apple Manufacturing Designers, BlenderCap has common threads designed to fit most wide-mouth bottles — including HydroFlask, ThermaFlask, or Cruz’s own offering — allowing consumers to turn their favorite bottle into a portable blender at a moment’s notice.

BlenderCap features cutting-edge battery technology that is capable of blending thousands of frozen drinks on a single charge. It utilizes cell-to-pack architecture, a technology that is carries over from next-generation electric vehicles, with nine lithium-ion cells delivering 27 amps and 300 watts of continuous DC power. BlenderCap’s 18,000 RPM high-torque motor is encased in aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with 304 stainless steel blades and is sure to thoroughly mix any ingredients, whether frozen, powder, sticky nut butters or liquid.

“The DNA behind BlenderCap has more in common with a Tesla than a kitchen appliance,” says Matthew Moore, co-founder of Cruz. “We’ve created the world’s most compact, powerful, portable blender. It fits in the palm of your hand and provides an unrivaled and supercharged performance. We’re completely changing the way people make shakes and smoothies at Cruz, and our obsession with designing amazing products is just getting started.”

Other features include onboard charging circuits that allow for convenient charging and fit any standard USB-C charging bricks or ports. The bottle’s Dual TwistCap allows users to choose between enjoying their drinks from a drinking spout or wide-mouth opening. All BlenderCap’s come with foldable funnels that allow you to easily add ingredients with no mess. Priced at $129.99, BlenderCap is available for pre-order on the Cruz website starting January 4 and products will begin shipping February 1, 2023.

Media Contact

Shania Smith, PressFriendly, 1 978-758-5286, shania@pressfriendly.com

SOURCE Cruz