Cryogenic Vials Market size to grow by USD 66.16 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 36% of the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest report on the cryogenic vials market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 66.16 million, almost at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures is a key factor driving the global cryogenic vials market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, EZ BioResearch LLC, LVL Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Pioneer Impex, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Starlab International GMBH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Ziath Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

abdoslifesciences.com- The company offers cryogenic vials such as Freezing Tubes, Cryo Vial External Thread, and Cryo Coders for External and Internal Threaded Vials.

avantorsciences.com- The company offers cryogenic vials of various capacities such as 200 ml, 300 ml, and 500 ml.

azerscientific.com- The company offers cryogenic vials such as Cryogenic Freezing Vial, and Silicone Washer Seal Cryogenic Vial.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027 Size

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027 Trends

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, cross-contamination issues related to poor manufacturing might hamper the market growth.

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures

Growing use of cryogenic vials in drug research and development

Favorable government support and increase in funding

Market Trends

Growing adoption of barcoded cryogenic vials

Increasing demand for stem cell cryopreservation

Growing focus on improving design and quality standards

Market Challenges

Cross-contamination issues related to poor manufacturing

Stringent regulations regarding product sterility

The fluctuating cost of raw materials

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market. Download Sample reports

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Cryogenic Vials Market is segmented as below:

Type

Internally Threaded Cryogenic Vials: The market share growth by the internally threaded cryogenic vials segment will be significant during the forecast period.



Externally Threaded Cryogenic Vials

End-user

Research Organization



Drug Manufacturers



Healthcare Institutions



Others

Geography

North America: North America is projected to account for 36% of the global market share growth by 2027.



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cryogenic vials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cryogenic vials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cryogenic vials market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cryogenic vials market, vendors

Cryogenic Vials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 66.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, EZ BioResearch LLC, LVL Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Pioneer Impex, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Starlab International GMBH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Ziath Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

