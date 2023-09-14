Cryptocurrency ATM Market to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth Driven by the increasing number of installations- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “cryptocurrency ATM market by type (one way and two way) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026″ report has been added to the Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cryptocurrency ATM market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 2.37 billion, according to Technavio. The increasing number of installations is a key factor driving market growth. To develop new products and emerging technologies that are used around the world in crypto ATMs, companies active in the worldwide market will make significant investments in research and development. Furthermore, with a view to making transactions more efficient, providers are putting in place different technologies with the aim of increasing hash rates and reducing energy consumption. Falling cryptocurrency values have encouraged providers to launch affordable crypto ATMs to expand their presence in this growing sector. For example, in May 2021, Bitcoin Depot announced the launch of over 350 new crypto ATMs in the US. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

Limited acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a legal trend is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Cryptocurrencies are seen as posing a threat to current currency systems because of their volatility and decentralized nature. Consequently, cryptocurrencies are not considered legal tender in countries such as India , Bangladesh , and China . Furthermore, in some countries, digital currencies have been banned, but others are attempting to limit the flow of support from banks and financial systems with major implications for their trading and use. Cryptocurrency ‘s association with illegal activities such as drug trafficking and money laundering was one of the factors that led to its ban. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The cryptocurrency ATM market has been segmented by type (one way and two way) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The cryptocurrency ATM market share growth by the one way segment will be significant during the forecast period. One-way cryptocurrency ATM allows the users to either buy or sell cryptocurrency as they are unidirectional. These ATMs are a safe way of buying, sending, and selling cryptocurrencies . This is due to its vast technological innovations; it helps protect the volatility of Bitcoin by providing quick transaction functions. One-way crypto ATMs are more affordable than two-way crypto ATMs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Cryptocurrency ATM market:

ATM OPS LLC, Bitaccess Inc., Cash Cloud Inc., ChainBytes LLC, Clark, Sharp, and Reynolds LLC, Coinme Inc., Express Systems USA Inc., General Bytes SRO, Genesis Coin Inc., GFT Technologies SE, Kurant GmbH, Lamassu Industries AG, Lux Vending LLC, ORDERBOB, RockItCoin LLC, and RusBit Ltd.

Cryptocurrency ATM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 53.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.37 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 40.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATM OPS LLC, Bitaccess Inc., Cash Cloud Inc., ChainBytes LLC, Clark, Sharp, and Reynolds LLC, Coinme Inc., Express Systems USA Inc., General Bytes SRO, Genesis Coin Inc., GFT Technologies SE, Kurant GmbH, Lamassu Industries AG, Lux Vending LLC, ORDERBOB, RockItCoin LLC, and RusBit Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

