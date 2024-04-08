CTL Launches Refurbished Chromebook Program

Like-new reconditioned Chromebooks offer significant savings and reduce environmental impacts

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education, announced today the availability of a program for refurbished Chromebooks . Appropriate for education, government, and enterprise use, CTL’s refurbished Chromebooks offer customers the ability to buy like-new performance Chromebooks at significant savings and, by giving these laptops a second life, simultaneously deliver a win for the environment.

“Our environmental impact drives many significant decisions at CTL, and this is another way we can help extend the life of Chromebooks before final recycling,” said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. “We recondition these Chromebooks as only an OEM can, with expert service and genuine parts to return them to like-new function. Customers receive advanced performance, discounted Google licensing, and our warranty – all at a great price.”

Two Levels of Refurbished Chromebooks Available from CTL

CTL offers its refurbished Chromebooks in Certified Refurbished and Refurbished grades. Pricing begins at $99 for Chromebooks and $119 with the discounted Google Education Upgrade license.

Certified Refurbished CTL Chromebooks include:

Device type – CTL factory refurbished with years of Google OS support remaining, typically AU date of 2029 or later

– CTL factory refurbished with years of Google OS support remaining, typically AU date of 2029 or later Condition – A/B Grade

– A/B Grade Warranty – 1 year included warranty, backed by CTL

– 1 year included warranty, backed by CTL Shipping – Free order shipping and free 2-way RMA shipping if needed

– Free order shipping and free 2-way RMA shipping if needed Google licensing – Discounted add-on for Google Education Upgrade licensing from CTL

– Discounted add-on for Google Education Upgrade licensing from CTL Quantity – typically sold in 15-packs

Refurbished Chromebooks from CTL and other brands include:

Device type – CTL factory refurbished, early generation older, typically AU 2027 or earlier

– CTL factory refurbished, early generation older, typically AU 2027 or earlier Warranty – 90 days included

– 90 days included Shipping – Free order shipping

– Free order shipping Google licensing – Discounted add-on for Google Education Upgrade licensing from CTL

– Discounted add-on for Google Education Upgrade licensing from CTL Quantity – Typically sold singly or in 15-packs, depending on availability

Each refurbished device goes through CTL’s rigorous 5-point refurbishment process, including:

Inspection – Detailed visual and mechanical inspection of the device Test – CTL’s hallmark diagnostic checklist includes testing of battery, keyboard, I/O ports, panel, electronics Recondition – Any minor repairs or fixes are made to renew the device Update – Perform any OS or hardware updates needed Shine – Final inspection, detailed cleaning, updated labeling if needed

Interested customers can view full program details on CTL’s website .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL’s award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL’s expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

