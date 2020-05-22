Cub in a Tub! Baby Panda Splashes Around at Berlin Zoo

An adorable panda cub kept himself cool by splashing around in a paddling pool at Berlin Zoo recently. Footage tweeted by the zoo on May 18 shows baby Paule, one of its two resident panda cubs, having the time of his life in a tub full of water. Paule and his twin brother Pit were born at the zoo in August 2019, and have been melting hearts everywhere ever since they made their public debut back in January. Credit: Zoo Berlin via Storyful
admin
Related News
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 596 people test coronavirus positive in Delhi in last 24 hours; total 12,910 cases in National Capital
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Delhi International airport authority has said that all flights, for the time being, will fly from Terminal T3. The flight services
Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango
An eight-month-old baby is severely brain damaged and will never walk or talk again after choking on a piece of mango. Mother-of-two Stephanie Johnson was feeding
Cricket great Shane Warne believes the standard of spin bowling in Australia is “going downhill fast” due to the increase of drop-in wickets in the
coronavirus, coronavirus, covid Australians in many areas may be looking forward to the easing of restrictions, but another death from COVID-19 is a timely reminder