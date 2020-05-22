Cub in a Tub! Baby Panda Splashes Around at Berlin Zoo

An adorable panda cub kept himself cool by splashing around in a paddling pool at Berlin Zoo recently. Footage tweeted by the zoo on May 18 shows baby Paule, one of its two resident panda cubs, having the time of his life in a tub full of water. Paule and his twin brother Pit were born at the zoo in August 2019, and have been melting hearts everywhere ever since they made their public debut back in January. Credit: Zoo Berlin via Storyful

Source link