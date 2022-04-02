CubicFarms Announces HydroGreen Certified Dealer in Utah

75-Year-Old Agriculture Irrigation Company Installing Hydroponic Indoor Grow Systems

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ – CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (“CubicFarms” or the “Company”) (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced Mountainland Supply Company (“Mountainland”) as a new member of the HydroGreen Certified Dealer Network.

Established in 1947 with 29 distribution branches and 699 employees, Mountainland has an agriculture division specializing in irrigation services for farmer and rancher customers in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. “One of our customers installed a HydroGreen system on his farm and as he gave me the tour and talked about the system, I was fascinated,” said Brandon Rowley, Agricultural Irrigation Division Director, Mountainland. “This ag-tech solution is the future of farming and it’s available now—I made the call to HydroGreen the next day to find out how we could get it into the hands of our customers. We take great pride in providing the best products in the market to our customers and prioritizing our customers’ needs.”

HydroGreen Automated Vertical Pastures™ are hydroponic vertically stacked growing layers in a controlled environment, allowing growers to harvest fresh livestock feed daily, 365 days a year. Unlike other vertical farms, the process is fully automated, with seeding, watering, and harvesting in a clean environment with no pesticides, less water, less land, and less labour.

Since becoming a HydroGreen Certified Dealer, Mountainland already has a pipeline of customers interested in purchasing systems. “HydroGreen’s simple hydroponic growing system is unique in the ag-tech industry, offering remarkable water savings that complement the water conservation products and services Mountainland AG offers,” continued Rowley. “I’m impressed with the organization and clear processes that HydroGreen has developed. Our customers will benefit from HydroGreen’s technology, and becoming a Certified Dealer is one more way we’re helping our customers become more profitable and sustainable.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mountainland to the HydroGreen Certified Dealer Network to secure more installations for growers in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho,” said Dan Schmidt, President, HydroGreen. “Farmers and ranchers impacted by drought are already connecting with Mountainland’s experts for much-needed water conservation solutions. Mountainland’s excellent work shows how much they care about making their customer’s businesses better and enriching our communities.”

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Dave Dinesen”

Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer

This release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “believe,” “plan,” “outlook,” “estimate,” or “expect” and other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

SOURCE CubicFarm Systems Corp.