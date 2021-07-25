Cuisinart’s soft serve ice cream maker has dropped to just $98

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $31.75: The Cuisinart 1.5-quart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker has dropped to $98.20 at Amazon as of July 22 — a nearly 25% discount from the MSRP of $129.95 on Cuistinart’s website.

There is something very pure about mastering the at-home frosé and makeshift backyard waterpark last summer.

If your DIY mindset is still lingering, add soft serve ice cream to your list of things to make whenever TF you want. Cuisinart’s Mix It In soft serve maker is on sale for $98.20 at Amazon — more than $30 off the actual price of $129.95 listed at Cuisinart’s website. (Ignore Amazon’s $185 claim.)

To start, the empty double-insulated container should chill in the freezer for 12 to 24 hours pre-ice cream making. Time in the freezer will determine the consistency of your ice cream — to avoid soupyness, leave it in longer. The freezer bowl can then be inserted into the top of the machine and is ready to hold your batter at the proper temperature. You’re in control of the flavor: Go for classic vanilla or get crazy and attempt Disney’s Dole Whip. Pour it in the top, hold out a cone, and let the machine mix it for you.

Separate window compartments store up to three toppings: Pull the tab to dispense sprinkles, M&M’s (the mini ones, if you have taste), peanuts, or other mix-ins that don’t require refrigeration.

