CUK GF65 Thin by MSI 15 Inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 15.6″ FHD 144Hz IPS-Level, Windows 10 Home) Gamer Notebook Computer

DOMINATE ALL WITH HIGHER CLOCK SPEED

Latest 9th Intel Core i7 processor powers up with 10% performance gains over the previous generation.

NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 16 SERIES GRAPHICS

GeForce GTX 16 Series laptops give you the ultimate combination of speed, portability, and power efficiency. Get supercharged with a GTX 16 Series laptop for your favorite titles.

THIN BEZEL GAMING DISPLAY

Enjoy more immersive gameplay in an even more compact chassis. 144Hz IPS-level thin-bezel gaming display for unprecedented speed and clarity.

THIN & LIGHT ALUMINUM HAIR-BRUSHED AESTHETICS

Metallic top and keyboard cover paired with futuristic design that’s packed for battle.

REVOLUTIONARY COOLING FOR LOW-KEY GAMING

Dedicated thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU with up to 6 heat pipes, work harmoniously by minimizing the heat and maximizing the airflow for smooth gaming performance in such compact chassis.

MSI DRAGON CENTER

System TunerLED Wizard (for multi-zone backlight models only)Gaming ModeVoice WizardMobile CenterTool & Help

Additional Specifications:



Keyboard: Steel Series Single Backlight with Anti-Ghost Key + Silver LiningWebcam: 720p HDBattery: 3-Cell, 51 Wh Lithium-Ion PolymerPorts: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI, 1x Microphone In, 1x Headphone Out, 1x RJ45

Processor: Intel Core i7-9750H Six Core Processor (12MB Cache, 2.6GHz-4.5GHz) 45W

RAM: 32GB DDR4 2666MHz | Hard Drive: 512GB NVMe Solid State Drive

Keyboard: Single Backlight with Anti-Ghost Key + Silver Lining | Operating System: Windows 10 Home x64

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 | Display: 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display (1920 x 1080)

32GB RAM / 512GB NVMe SSD Upgrades | 3-Year CUK Limited Warranty (View warranty section below for more details.)





