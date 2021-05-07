Amazon Digital Products
CUK GF65 Thin by MSI 15 Inch Gaming Notebook (Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6″ FHD 144Hz IPS-Level, Windows 10 Home) Gamer Laptop Computer
Price: $1,399.99
(as of May 07,2021 13:31:21 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Processor: Intel Core i7-9750H Six Core Processor (12MB Cache, 2.6GHz-4.5GHz) 45W
RAM: 32GB DDR4 2666MHz | Hard Drive: 1TB NVMe Solid State Drive
Keyboard: Single Backlight with Anti-Ghost Key+ Silver Lining | Operating System: Windows 10 Home x64
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 | Display: 15.6″ Full HD IPS-Level 144Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel Display (1920 x 1080)
32GB RAM / 1TB NVMe SSD Upgrades | 3-Year CUK Limited Warranty (View warranty section below for more details.)
Jimmys Post
0
Tags :