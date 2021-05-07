fbpx
Amazon Digital Products
May 7, 2021

CUK GF65 Thin by MSI 15 Inch Gaming Notebook (Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6″ FHD 144Hz IPS-Level, Windows 10 Home) Gamer Laptop Computer


Price: $1,399.99
(as of May 07,2021 13:31:21 UTC – Details)


Product Description

Processor: Intel Core i7-9750H Six Core Processor (12MB Cache, 2.6GHz-4.5GHz) 45W
RAM: 32GB DDR4 2666MHz | Hard Drive: 1TB NVMe Solid State Drive
Keyboard: Single Backlight with Anti-Ghost Key+ Silver Lining | Operating System: Windows 10 Home x64
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 | Display: 15.6″ Full HD IPS-Level 144Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel Display (1920 x 1080)
32GB RAM / 1TB NVMe SSD Upgrades | 3-Year CUK Limited Warranty (View warranty section below for more details.)

