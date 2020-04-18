Culture minister Oliver Dowden describes news as ‘the fourth emergency service’

The Culture Secretary has told Britain’s 100 biggest brands including Amazon, Sky and Tesco to allow their adverts to appear next to coronavirus news stories.

Oliver Dowden has urged the firms in a letter to end ‘ad-blocking’ on online articles about the pandemic and ‘play their part’ in supporting the UK news industry.

Online readership has soared as the public search for information on the crisis, but publishers are finding it tough to generate significant revenue from this.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden (pictured at the Cabinet Office in London on March 12) has urged top businesses to allow their adverts to appear next to online coronavirus stories

That is because many top brands are banning their adverts from appearing alongside stories mentioning the words ‘coronavirus’ and ‘Covid-19’.

Mr Dowden also urged people to continue buying newspapers – which he called the UK’s ‘fourth emergency service’ – as they suffer from a drop in advertising and sales.

He said the Press is ‘grappling with arguably the biggest existential crisis in its history’ with national, regional and local papers all under huge financial pressure.

The news industry has warned that titles stand to lose £50million during the crisis, with Reach and the Press Association agency already forced to furlough staff.

Mr Dowden wrote in The Times today: ‘These are exceptional circumstances and the wide-scale blocking of advertising appearing next to Covid-19 related stories cannot be right at a time when there is a clear public interest in people having access to reliable, trusted news content.

‘An irreversible decline in news publishing would have far-reaching implications for everyone.

‘I urge you, as a responsible business at this crucial time, to play your part in supporting the news sector by reviewing the guidance and your business’s application of it.’

The minister also encouraged readers to ‘do their bit for democracy’ by buying a newspaper.

He said: ‘Newspapers are at heart of the British media and essential to its vibrant mix. People across the country are rising to the coronavirus challenge and I suggest we all add one small thing to our to-do list: buy a paper.’

Mr Dowden had said in a tweet yesterday that major national and regional papers have partnered with the Government to reinforce the message of #StayHome.

The 41-year-old politician added that this was another example of ‘the vital role trusted new organisations are playing in our response to the crisis’.

Newsquest, one of the largest regional news publishers in the UK, has put a ‘significant number’ of its staff on furlough and warned others will face wage cuts.

In London, City AM halted its daily print edition for commuters and put the majority of its staff on furlough.

The London Evening Standard reduced its daily print run and will also furlough some staff and cut pay because of a fall in advertising revenue.

The Press Association, an agency which supplies copy to newspapers, has furloughed 44 of its sports and racing journalists.

Earlier this month, newspaper publishers warned in a letter that they face losing £50million during the lockdown because of advertising ‘blocklists’.

Tracy De Groose, executive chair of the trade body Newsworks, who wrote the letter on behalf of the industry, said it was vital that advertisers removed coronavirus from their blocklists.