Cumulus Studio top ten to watch: Journal

news, local-news,

Tasmanian architecture firm Cumulus Studio has been rated one of the ten small architecture firms to watch worldwide by online journal Architizer. The firm, which has offices in Launceston, Hobart, and Melbourne, was responsible for iconic Tasmanian buildings including Devil’s Corner, Stillwater Seven, Cradle Mountain Gateway Precinct, Pumphouse Point, Thousand Lakes Lodge, and the Wynyard Waterfront Master Plan, as well as projects on the mainland and internationally. The also do residential designs, and have worked on hotels as far away as Penang, Malaysia. Todd Henderson, co-founding director, said the team of 23 was guided by six design principles: to be environmentally responsible, rigorous, playful, ambitious, collaborative, and reflective. IN OTHER NEWS: “I think [what makes us different] is probably the depth and breadth we’re able to achieve as a whole team,” he said. ” A lot of architecture firms have a certain style that they work to, but because we work as a collective and because we have such a good team, I think it brings a certain richness to the projects. “We made a conscious decision right at the start to employ people that we thought were better than us. Everyone brings their own personal experience to a project, and it goes into a mixing pot that makes the project great. “The main thing is just how great it is to get recognition for our team – we just feel so lucky to have a great team around us.” Cumulus is listed among firms from New York, Barcelona, Seattle, Oregon, “the mountains of Austria”, Beijing, and Melbourne. Architizer said of the firms acknowledged: “Exploring form, space and community engagement, these innovative firms produce work that squeezes the maximum potential out of their creative team members.” Mr Henderson said the firm was part of the great work happening in the field across the state. “You’re really proud to say, ‘I’m Tasmanian’,” he said. “I also think the government – state and local – is really starting to see the value of using locals. There used to be a bit of a mentality of bringing in outside experts but I don’t think that’s the case so much anymore.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/f96a8e31-acdc-441a-b087-192e6fc6d698.jpg/r206_128_3200_1820_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg