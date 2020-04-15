Cunningly camouflaged superyacht Hide is covered in dark reflective materials that mirror the sea

Advertisement

Instead of standing out from the crowd, this new superyacht would do quite the opposite.

‘Hide’, measuring 164 feet in length, is a vessel designed to live up to its name and blend in with the environment around her.

Anna Borla, the Milan-based brain behind the boat, said: ‘I wanted to design a yacht that, thanks to big windows and dark colours, can reflect the landscape.

'Hide', measuring 164ft in length, is a vessel designed to live up to its name and blend in with the environment

‘The use of the dark reflecting colours helps Hide to camouflage with the environment.’

Her design, which ‘has a focus on sustainability’, includes a flat-roofed wheelhouse, which allows for the installation of solar panels, and there would be space for batteries for electric propulsion.

Borla estimates the yacht – a concept at present – would operate at a cruising speed of around 14 knots, with a maximum speed of 18 knots.

Anna Borla, the Milan-based brain behind the boat, said: ‘I wanted to design a yacht that, thanks to big windows and dark colours, can reflect the landscape’

Borla estimates the yacht – a concept at present – would operate at a cruising speed of around 14 knots, with a maximum speed of 18 knots

The design includes a huge owner’s cabin with balconies, two VIP cabins and two guest cabins

Inside the yacht, Borla imagines using ‘eco-friendly materials and furniture made with recycled textiles’.

Overall, the superyacht would be able to accommodate up to eight guests and eight crew members.

The design includes an enormous owner’s cabin with balconies, two VIP cabins and two guest cabins.

Borla says she imagines the superyacht attracting buyers who ‘love sailing and who have respect for the environment’.

She adds that it is also an ideal vessel for those looking for ‘privacy’ as there are several ‘comfortable spaces tucked away from prying eyes’.

Borla says she imagines the superyacht attracting buyers who ‘love sailing and who have respect for the environment’

Borla was recently named a finalist in Boat’s 2020 Young Designer of the Year awards

Other impressive features of the yacht include a spa, gym and open-air swimming pool with plenty of space to lay back and relax.

Borla came up with the concept for the yacht design contest Rossinavi Design Challenge 2020, though she didn’t win.

Despite this, her creation has stirred lots interest since and she says if a shipyard picked it up, it would likely take around two years to construct.

Borla concludes: ‘[The yacht] is the perfect combination of luxury, relaxation and performance with an eye on sustainability.’

The designer was recently named a finalist in Boat’s 2020 Young Designer of the Year awards, thanks to her yacht concept Black Heron.