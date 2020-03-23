Curfew & lockdowns: States go all out to control coronavirus spread in India | India News – Times of India

States/UTs under curfew

Maharashtra

Punjab

Puducherry

Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: As the coronavirus kept the upward trajectory in the country with more than 70 fresh cases reported since Sunday night, state governments on Monday decided to take extraordinary measures and extend restrictions to contain the virus which has killed nine people in India.Despite India observing a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday with a ban on inter-state bus and train services in place till March 31, people on Monday continued to venture out prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal citizens to stay indoor and take social distancing seriously.By Monday evening, most of the states in India announced either a complete or a partial lockdown while some chose to impose curfew.

States/UTs under complete lockdown

Delhi

Rajasthan

Jharkhand

Haryana

Telangana

Assam

Manipur

Tripura

Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland

Mizoram

Kerala

Goa

West Bengal

Bihar

Uttarakhand

Andhra Pradesh

Gujarat

Jammu and Kashmir

Ladakh

Himachal Pradesh

Daman Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Chattisgarh

States/UTs under partial lockdown

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

In a curfew, people are not allowed to leave their homes and have to take prior permission from the police if they need to venture out. Curfew is imposed for a specific period of time and its violation can result in immediate detention.

On the other hand, a lockdown has a less structure to it as compared to a curfew. The authorities can chose to stop specific services in an area and restrains people from moving in groups. Both are aimed at prohibiting public movement which why barring essential services, shops, markets, public transport etc. are stopped.

Partial lockdown refers to lockdown in certain districts of a state and not the entire state.