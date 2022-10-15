 Posted in Latest News

Curiosity Mars rover gets 50 per cent speed boost from software update

 October 15, 2022  Leave a Comment on Curiosity Mars rover gets 50 per cent speed boost from software update

The navigation strategy of NASA’s Curiosity rover means it has to stop frequently to check its position, but soon a software update will allow it to move almost continuously

Technology



17 August 2022

By Matthew Sparkes

An artist’s impression of the Curiosity rover on Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A new software update will soon give NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover a 50 per cent speed boost, allowing it to cover a greater distance and complete more science. But the update very nearly didn’t happen because of a mysterious bug in the software that eluded engineers for years.

Curiosity, which landed on Mars 10 years ago this month, has already greatly outlived its planned two-year lifespan. It can be controlled in several ways, but the vast majority of the time, it operates …

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.