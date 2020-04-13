Curious Fans Asks BB13 Fame ‘Shefali Jariwala’ About Her Pregnancy, Kaanta Laga Girl Gives Funny Reaction

Shefali Jariwala was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13. During her stint in the house, she grabbed a lot of headlines for her fights with the other housemates. Yet again she has grabbed headlines due to her recent picture.

Her recent Instagram post created a buzz that she is pregnant with her first child. Shefali uploaded a picture with her hubby Parag Tyagi. And the couple looked completely adorable.

She captioned the picture as “You, me and this quarantine! #instalove #love #quarantine #lovestory #tuesdayvibes #funtimes #positivity #postivievibesonly.”

In the image, Shefali looks bloated in her saree. Seeing her post, several social media users asked her if she’s expecting. Reacting to such comments, Shefali said that she had just “overeaten”. Have a look:







The couple plans to take their family ahead soon and revealed that they want to adopt a baby girl. Recently Shefali had stated,

“From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There’s pressure from society, from friends and family but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon.”

