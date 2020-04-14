Current lockdown measures to remain in force till 3 May: MHA

NEW DELHI : Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the lockdown to 3 May, the Union home ministry stated that the ongoing lockdown measures would continue.

The ministry has been intervening to keep the supply-chain route clear and ensure a smooth supply of essential commodities.

“Lockdown measures for containment of covid-19 pandemic in the country will continue to remain in force up to May 3, 2020,” the Union home ministry said.

The centre has also issued directions to all the Ministrie and Departments of the Centre, state and union territories “that the lockdown measures stipulated in the Consolidated Guidelines of MHA, for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, will continue to remain in force up to May 3, 2020.”

According to the order, with the extension of the lockdown, all restrictions that have been imposed in various sectors, and on various activities, will continue to remain in force.

On 24 March, the Union home ministry had clarified that even though availability of essential services will not be halted, people are not to step out of homes until necessary.

While the availability of essential grocery items has been steady, the ministry had said that the measure is in conjunction with the extent of violation of lockdowns observed sporadically across states.

As per the government, essential products include all grocery and medicinal items.

Clarifying on the Prime Minister’s remark on functional essential services, the Union home ministry has said that “people should not step out of their homes at any cost – not to go for a walk or to go the grocery store or to buy medicines. If they home deliver, please have it delivered. Under no circumstance is one to step out. If they don’t home deliver, go only if absolutely necessary”

Adding to the blanket lockdown, the ministry also added that all inter-state supplies of all essential products such as groceries and medicines will continue. To additionally monitor the situation of people movement, the Centre is also putting in place a stringent patrolling and penalising mechanism to deter public movement.

