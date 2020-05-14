Current Sales Worth Checking Out | Meet @ the Barre

This post may contain affiliate links. Purchasing through them help support this website.

How is everyone doing out there? I have felt an internal struggle to share things to buy right now when so many people are being furloughed, lost jobs, or unsure if their next paycheck is going to come. My husband and I have both been financially affected during this time but luckily have always lived within the means of a budgeted lifestyle. With being quarantined I really haven’t felt the need to buy anything that I don’t really need especially since I have been living in workout leggings. I have spent money on things to entertain my toddler and keep some sanity in our current lives. Retailors are definitely feeling the strains of closed stores and people tightening their wallets. There have been sales like I have never seen before. I wanted to share a few that caught my eye and what I have decided to add to my cart.

Y’all know my love for MZ Wallace bags. They rarely go on sale or if they do it is usually not popular items. Well, they are having a MAJOR sale and even other retailers like Bloomingdales are price matching. I have this snakeskin metro tote. It has a zipper, is super lightweight, and wipes clean easily.

Shopbop has a ton of very current Spring pieces that they just put on sale. This Eberjey bathing suit that I’m wearing above is super flattering. I have been eyeing it for a long time and couldn’t add it to my cart fast enough when I saw it go on sale. These espadrilles are still a splurge but every time I wear them I get so many compliments. They are actually super comfortable. I picked up this bathing suit and it’s fully stocked still. This is my favorite line for Summer throw on dresses. They are super lightweight and don’t wrinkle. The Sam Edelman Hazel pump is my absolute favorite, I think I have three colors now. I am thinking of adding this Mint Green pair to my Spring/Summer round out. This leopard top is currently in my shopping cart.

I picked up this scalloped one-piece bathing suit from J. Crew because it reminded me of my Marysia one and eager to get this striped one.

I grabbed one of these Leith dresses for the Summer because they look super lightweight and easy to dress up or down. Also, one of these in black and white to wear with high waisted shorts or workout leggings.

Have you been able to escape this quarantine without buying something tie dye related? I had until I saw this loungewear set. I added this oversized sweatshirt to my order.

I need to stay off Instagram because I am really considering getting an egg chair for my back porch.

I’ve been using Mary Ruth Organics vitamins during this time and have reordered the beauty probiotic. My nails have never been longer and stronger. I have noticed a huge difference with it. Patrick also loves the kid gummies. They are finally back in stock! Grab them before they sell out again. You can use the code Meetatthebarre for 15% off.

Two beauty things, Hourglass is having a sitewide sale. I splurge and have rebought this setting powder (in diffused light) many times but always wait for the Sephora sale (which I STILL have not received my order btw). I also got these chin mask things and really notice a difference in using them.

Tell me a few things you have picked up during this time!

