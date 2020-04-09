Custom Line Navetta 30: Welcome To A New Dimension In Design

“The new Navetta 30 takes us into a new dimension in design”, explains Stefano de Vivo, the Ferretti Group’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Due to the huge success enjoyed by the new Navetta generation, we want every new project to have the sensational verve of a masterpiece. The Navetta 30 meets this requirement and takes a stunning step forward in the quest to offer Owners and their guests incomparable well-being”. The classic, perfectly poised profile of the yacht places the emphasis on the way the lines stretch out horizontally, highlighting this aspect of the design so that the vertical connections between the decks almost go unnoticed.

With a length of 93 ft and a beam of 24 ft, it is a product of the partnership between the Ferretti Group’s Strategic Product Committee, headed by engineer Piero Ferrari, and its Engineering Department. The Navetta 30 is also the first Custom Line vessel to boast a combination of exterior design by architect Filippo Salvetti and interior design by architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.