Customer Experience with LG

How LG is increasing customer satisfaction with skilled Customer Service Agent & Technicians

In recent years, the idea of the customer experience (CX) has gained prominence in the media, in academia, and across a range of industries.

Several businesses have even changed the names of their divisions to reflect the phrase. This is to be expected given that, as we’ve seen over the past few years, delivering a high-quality CX has become essential to an organization’s capacity to succeed and expand.

Good service is one of the most crucial variables that affects customer happiness and loyalty, and it’s a crucial part of a brand’s reputation, especially in the last mile of a customer’s journey, as anybody who has dealt with customers will confirm. But, with the pressure to attract new consumers in today’s fiercely competitive market, it can be difficult to ensure that existing clients are well-cared for.

The key to developing unique CXs that produce priceless memories when interacting with a company or purchasing a product is to fully comprehend client wants remarked Park Kyeong-Taek, Head of Service, LG Electronics West African Operations. “Regardless of their cultural or geographic origins, LG’s products are designed to connect and empower individuals from all walks of life.”

As a result, we have discovered through our journey that satisfying the demands of our clients requires an understanding of cultural diversity. Our ability to design products that both meet and surpass the expectations of our varied consumer base has improved as a result of this, he claimed.

Most businesses consider touchpoints—the distinct transactions through which customers engage with various aspects of the company and its offerings—when they concentrate on the customer experience. It displays structure and responsibility and is fairly simple to include into operations. Businesses try to make sure that whenever customers encounter with their product, customer service, sales personnel, or marketing materials, they will be satisfied with the experience. But, this compartmentalized attention to specific touchpoints ignores the bigger—and more significant—picture, which is the customer’s whole experience. You can only start to grasp how to meaningfully increase performance by considering the customer’s experience through his or her own eyes—along the entire trip taken.

Customer cover a wide range of activities that take place before, during, and following an interaction with a product or service.

Journeys can be long, stretching across multiple channels and touchpoints, and often lasting days or weeks. Taking a long period of time to repair a product or awaiting parts for such products, even a product that is obsolete. We’ve discovered that organizations that fail to appreciate the context of these situations and manage the cross-functional, end-to-end experiences that shape the customer’s view of the business can prompt a downpour of negative consequences, from customer defection and dramatically higher call volumes to lost sales and lower employee morale.

In contrast, LG Service offers the finest experience for the customer throughout the entire process to increase customer satisfaction, improve sales and retention, reduce end-to-end service cost, and strengthen employee satisfaction.

From LG Customer perspective, our service has been appreciated right from the start of customer’s need either walk-in or online to the last mile. The touchpoints of our customer’s journey are based on the following approach, sales, marketing, product and customer service.

Most often than not, all customers during Sales are briefed with the Insurance policy on LG products. Every customer can attest to the fact that it is the best decision while purchasing a new product, as it offers customers cover against fire and accidental damage to electronics purchased from any of their outlets. To avail this cover, the customer has to pay only 3% of the product cost as Insurance premium, which is charged at the point of purchasing the product. At the time of repair or replacement of damaged item, 20% cost will be borne by the customer while Zenith Insurance will cover the remaining 80%.

LG approach towards Marketing ensures customers are provided constantly with how-to tip & tips, video tutorials and manuals on social media on how products are being maintained and cleaned.

Any manufacturer’s product warranty has limits and generally only applies to the original purchaser. LG Product comes with 2 & 10-year warranty on product and compressor respectively. LG Electronics guarantees free repair service to its products within the warranty period through its Authorized Service Centers. The warranty covers only the defaults, manufacturing or quality problems. Any damage link to external factors such as: Bad manipulations, in case of fire, lightning, improper use, unstable voltage or any act of God is not covered under warranty.

LG is well known for its home appliances and entertainment products. From televisions and audio to air conditioners and Refrigerators to washers and dryers, many households across the country have LG products scattered throughout their homes.

Whether you have questions about a specific product, your warranty, or have another reason to contact LG Customer Service, it comes easy as steps have been taken to make your journey as relaxed as possible. There are a few different ways you can contact LG customer service and whenever you contact them directly, it is always important that you have any pertinent information readily available–this could include your personal information, receipts, warranty information, product serial numbers, phone numbers, etc. Having information available for customer service makes it easier to look into your account to answer questions.

No matter how effectively a business is handled or how excellent you think its products are, problems are inevitably going to arise. Going through the appropriate customer support channels can frequently help you resolve issues with an LG product, warranty, or other services. Or at the very least inform the business of any problems that need to be fixed. Customer care representatives of LG can be reached at a toll-free number, 080098115454, from Monday through Saturday. They can also be accessed for Whatsapp chat at 08058899908 to quickly resolve issues.

Any LG appliance repairs can be carried out swiftly and easily by skilled technicians. No matter if you select carry in or in-home service, you can rely on product repairs to be completed in 24 to 48 hours.







