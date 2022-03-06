Cut back on your carbon footprint with a 2-pack of reusable “to-go” cups for 53% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A pack of two Stojo 12oz Cups with 4 Straws is on sale for $29.99 as of March 3, which makes it 53% off its usual price of $63.

Getting coffee in the morning is an expense that adds up quickly, especially if you’re living in a big city where up-charging is on the rise. But if you love the feeling of clutching your to-go cup on your morning commute as you sip your favorite beverage, you can do so and still make your coffee at home for free. And you’ll probably cut your carbon footprint in the process.

A two-pack of Stojo Collapsable To-Go Cups is on sale for 53% off for a limited time. These cups are made out of 100 percent food-grade silicone — also known as the safest silicone in the world — and are the perfect size to hold your standard medium-sized coffee. There’s a removable temperature sleeve that protects your hand from the heat, and a leak-proof seal in the lid. You’ll never take a sip and spill coffee all over you due to a lid that wasn’t put on right by the barista.

The best part about this cup is that it completely collapses down, so it won’t take up space in your bag or on your desk once you’ve enjoyed your hot or cold beverage. It’s easy to clean and completely dishwasher-safe as well. Each piece easily comes apart so you can get a deep clean every time you wash it. The silicone is also BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free. It also only weighs 4 ounces when there’s no liquid inside of it.

Normally, a two-pack of Stojo reusable and collapsable cups retails for $63, but for a limited time, you can take home two — plus two sets of reusable straws (eight total) — for just $29.99. That’s a savings of 53%.

