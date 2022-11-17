Cutting Radio From Marketing Budgets Can Be a Bad Idea for Paid Search Performance, Colling Media Ad Agency Explains

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Phoenix-based advertising agency, Colling Media, is encouraging brands to continue or renew radio advertising efforts to help maximize results across both digital and traditional channels.

Colling Media’s marketing research team has found radio advertising to be a high-frequency medium with advantages, such as reach, affordability and ample audience targeting. As of June 2022, over 92% of people in the U.S. currently listen to AM/FM radio.

“Radio is an amazing platform for any business looking to build awareness, brand loyalty and brand equity. Radio is typically perceived as a push tactic at the top of the marketing funnel. The goal is to achieve tonnage and frequency with an audience. People feel connected to their community through local DJs and feel they are part of the show and can connect with their favorite personalities,” said Leo Rondeau, Chief Operating Officer.

In 2022, Colling Media saw success when combining both digital and radio into marketing campaigns, producing higher conversion rates in Paid Search performance. The trend was observed after a local auto body shop spent close to 9% more on radio buys from August to October in comparison from May to July. As a result, keyword-branded search volume increased in conversion volume (34.81%), impressions (12.29%) and clicks (18.29%).

“Cutting off brand and demand tactics like radio to chase short-term gains in ROAS is like cutting off your nose to spite your face. A strong focus on optimizing a brand’s upper-funnel campaigns, including radio, is what helps us consistently deliver strong results further down the funnel for our clients,” added Brian Colling, Chief Executive Officer.

For more information, visit Don’t Cut Radio Advertising; Drive Up Paid Search Performance

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit www.collingmedia.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/ ), Facebook, ( https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/ ), Twitter ( https://twitter.com/collingmedia ) and TikTok ( https://www.tiktok.com/@collingmedia ).

Media Contact:

Rebeca Moreno

602.456.4395

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutting-radio-from-marketing-budgets-can-be-a-bad-idea-for-paid-search-performance-colling-media-ad-agency-explains-301680866.html

SOURCE Colling Media