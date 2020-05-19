CW to recast ‘Batwoman’ after Ruby Rose exits series

The actress has decided to leave the CW series after one season, leaving the network and studio Warner Bros. with the daunting task of recasting the iconic role. (CNN, like Warner Bros., is owned by WarnerMedia.)

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season,” the “Orange is the New Black” alum said in a statement.

Rose said it was “not a decision I made lightly,” adding thanks to producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for “this incredible opportunity.”

“Batwoman,” which is filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, wrapped up its freshman season just days ago. The series, like many others, was forced to curtail its production amid the coronavirus pandemic.