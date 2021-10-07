Cyber Secure Nigeria 2021: CSEAN advocates collective responsibility towards cybersecurity

The Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) has advocated collective responsibility to tackle cybercrime in the country.

Remi Afon, the CSEAN President, made this known on Wednesday, October 6, at the Cyber Secure Nigeria conference 2021 organised by the association with the theme: “The Future of Cyber Security in Nigeria’s Digital Transformation”.

Afon said: “This year conference promises to invoke a collaborative effort, an assembly of cybersecurity industry practitioners, business owners, academia, industry, government, military, and law enforcement agencies with a view to identify areas of common interests and proffer inter-workings on ways to tackle cybercrime.

This compelling 2-day high profile event will attract the best in cybersecurity Industry globally and feature rich cybersecurity contents of informative and educational value.

“The conference aims to prepare participants through workshops, plenary, technical and breakout sessions on The Future of Cyber Security in Nigeria’s Digital Transformation.

“The conference is packed with rich cyber security and digital transformation topics to be delivered by distinguished speakers. I hope you will all enjoy the conference and bring home with you an unforgettable memory.

Commenting on the records of cybercrime and other related activities, he said: “In the last one year, the cyber security threat landscape has evolved rapidly, and attacks have increased in number and sophistication.

“Although, most data breaches in Nigeria go unreported, the increasing amount of large-scale, well-publicized breaches globally suggests that not only are the number of security breaches going up, they’re also increasing in severity as well.

“Experts estimate that a ransomware attack will occur every 11 seconds in 2021. Ransomware damages are envisaged to cost the world $20 billion this year according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

On Monday, Social media services Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram services were down from about 16:00 GMT until around 22:00.

“Facebook claimed it was as a result of an internal technical issue. The temporary unavailability of these services had a massive financial impact on small businesses which rely on social media to connect with customers. According to the business website Fortune, it also cost Facebook an estimated $6bn (£4.4bn) at one point as its shares dropped.”

