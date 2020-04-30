Cyclist veers in front of a car travelling at 80km/h and narrowly escapes a horrific crash 

A merging cyclist has narrowly avoided colliding with a car travelling at 80km/h.

The motorist was on his way to work in Taylors Lakes, north-west of Melbourne, on Tuesday morning when he saw the rider put his right hand up as an indicator to merge onto the road.

As the driver tried to move to the right lane and provide space for the cyclist, the man on the bike sharply turned into the lane and was nearly hit by the car.

‘As I approached the cyclist I saw him constantly turn his head to the right so I assume he needs to turn right “when safe,”’ the driver said on Reddit.

The driver moved to the right lane so it would be safer, but instead of merging into the left lane, the cyclist tried to cross both.

‘As I look to the right and check my mirror he just pulls out. He was attempting to go to the right lane without checking properly for the cars,’ the driver said.

‘If there was a car on the right of me he wouldn’t even able to see it. Yet he risked it.

‘I thought I hit the guy due to how close he was.’

The driver said the cyclist didn’t think the near-accident was his fault.

‘When he was behind me he even did the “wtf are you doing?” hand,’ the driver said.

Many commenters were shocked by the cyclist’s actions and praised the driver’s quick reflexes.

‘I’m a cyclist. This is how cyclists die,’ one person said.

‘A half-second hand indicator at 80km/h without a head check then cuts in front at the roundabout. This guy has a death wish.’

Another person commented: ‘As a cyclist, I hate when cyclists don’t obey the rules and almost kill themselves.

‘It’s hard enough not to die while riding normally. Lucky the driver reacted so well.’

One commenter said: ‘Someone has a death wish. What an idiot.’