Jimmys Post

Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Cyclone Leaves Train Of Destruction In Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Cyclone Leaves Train Of Destruction In Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan: Over five lakh people had been placed in shelters in West Bengal.

Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, has left a trail of destruction in Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday, destroying thousands of houses, damaging buildings, uprooting trees, electricity poles and killing at least 10 people in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and claimed damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore. The cyclone, whose eye was about 30 kilometre in diameter, made landfall with gusting winds of up to 185 kmph and waves about 15 feet tall. Over five lakh people had been placed in shelters in West Bengal and over one lakh in Odisha.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Amphan:

Cyclone Amphan Currently Over Bangladesh As “Cyclonic Storm”, Says Met Department
Cyclone Amphan has moved north-northeastwards from West Bengal with a speed of 30 kmph during the past 6 hours, currently lays over Bangladesh as a “Cyclonic Storm”: India Met Department

Officials of the National Disaster Relief Force or NDRF engaged in restoration work at Digha in East Midnapore, West Bengal.

The cyclone, whose eye was about 30 kilometre in diameter, made landfall with gusting winds of up to 185 kmph and waves about 15 feet tall. Over five lakh people had been placed in shelters in West Bengal and over one lakh in Odisha.

Impact of Cyclone Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and claimed damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore. 

Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, has left a trail of destruction in Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday, destroying thousands of houses, damaging buildings, uprooting trees, electricity poles and killing at least 10 people in Bengal. 

Source link

admin

Related News

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 596 people test coronavirus positive in Delhi in last 24 hours; total 12,910 cases in National Capital

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 596 people test coronavirus positive in Delhi in last 24 hours; total 12,910 cases in National Capital

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Delhi International airport authority has said that all flights, for the time being, will fly from Terminal T3. The flight services

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

An eight-month-old baby is severely brain damaged and will never walk or talk again after choking on a piece of mango. Mother-of-two Stephanie Johnson was feeding

A tragic reminder that COVID-19 still has a grip on Australia

A tragic reminder that COVID-19 still has a grip on Australia

coronavirus, coronavirus, covid Australians in many areas may be looking forward to the easing of restrictions, but another death from COVID-19 is a timely reminder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *