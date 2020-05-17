Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm turns ‘severe’; NDRF deploys 17 teams in Odisha, West Bengal

On Saturday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone, which is likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal coast, and directed immediate assistance to the two states. A meeting of NCMC was held here to take stock of the preparation for the impending cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, an official statement said. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided, it said.

Though the IMD is yet to make an exact forecast about the landfall of the cyclone, the administration has braced for the impending situation and accordingly, focused on the northern coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), P K Jena said. “If required, evacuation of people will be undertaken in view of the situation,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.