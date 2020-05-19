Cynthia Bailey Breaks Her Silence On Whether She’s Leaving ‘RHOA’ & Joining ‘RHOBH’ — Watch

In the 14 years since ‘The Real Housewives’ debuted on Bravo, no one has ever switched from one cast to another, but ‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey may be the first one to do so.

Ever since Cynthia Bailey, 53, teased the idea of joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2019, rumors have been swirling, suggesting that the longtime star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta could be making a major move — both personally and professionally. Now that Cynthia’s fiance Mike Hill and daughter Noelle Robinson both live in Los Angeles, it’d make a lot of sense for her to move to California. Plus, the potential move would give Bravo a perfect opportunity to take a beloved cast member (Cynthia) from one city (Atlanta) and place them in the cast of another (Beverly Hills), and see what happens. So why shouldn’t both parties explore the possibility? If it were up to Cynthia, she’d be game for switch from one cast to another.

“There’s been a lot of talk about me transitioning to [RHOBH], and I’m quite friendly with a lot of the ladies on [RHOBH] as well. I don’t know what the future holds for me. All I know is whatever God wants Cynthia Bailey to do, that’s what I will do,” Cynthia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while recapping the most recent episode of RHOA on May 17. “I’ve been on [RHOA] for 11 years. I never signed on to be on it for the rest of my life, so I don’t worry about it. When the network decides it’s time for me to go, I’m going to go. I would like to be able to at least show where I’m at in my life with my wedding right now, but I’m pretty good. Bravo’s been good to me and Truly Original has been really good to me, and there is life after the show. I have a lot of things in life that I do other than the show. It’s good. It’s good.”

At this time, Bravo has not yet invited any of the RHOA cast back for Season 13, so anything could happen. But we’d definitely love to see the network move a housewife from one city to another, and see what sort of drama happens. Especially since The Blast recently reported that Cynthia is getting replaced by her former co-star Phaedra Parks.